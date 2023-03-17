Parking brake may not have been applied to runaway truck that killed pedestrian

A truck hit multiple vehicles and fatally struck a pedestrian in central Dunedin on Friday morning.

A truck and trailer that rolled down a Dunedin street – crossing two major roads before crashing into four other vehicles and killing a pedestrian – may not have had its parking brake applied.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Crawford St (State Highway 1) and Police St just before 8am on Friday.

“Initial information indicates that a truck has struck a pedestrian, who tragically died at the scene, before colliding with several vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

Police had received reports of a “truck rolling” on Police St.

READ MORE:

* Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

* The Mish: Your must-read email newsletter for all things Dunedin

* Why we're proud to bring you the country's best journalism



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Three cars were hit by the truck.

But Stuff understands the Parks’ truck had been parked outside a business on Carroll St, and had rolled down the hill from there.

It is understood the police investigation will include whether the driver applied the truck’s parking brake as he dropped off items at an auto store on Carroll St.

Several witnesses told Stuff the truck rolled from Carroll St, across the four-lane Princes St and into Police St, where it struck a white SUV, shunting it into a building, and hitting a pedestrian.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Motorists are urged to avoid the area while emergency services clear the scene.

The truck then crossed the one-way Crawford St (State Highway 1) and hit a grey SUV, a red hatchback and shunted a black SUV on top of the smaller car on Police St.

A spokeswoman for Christchurch-based company Parks declined to comment.

SH1 remains closed northbound.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff State Highway 1 northbound of Dunedin was closed after a serious crash at intersection with Police St.

Police said road closures were expected to remain in place for several hours while the scene was examined.

Motorists were urged to take alternative routes where possible and avoid the area around the crash scene.

“The serious crash unit is at the scene, working to piece together exactly what has happened,” the spokesperson said.