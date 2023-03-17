Runaway truck kills pedestrian, slams into three vehicles

Three cars were involved in a collision with a large truck Friday morning in Dunedin.

A driver of a truck reportedly tried to stop his vehicle as it rolled down a Dunedin street, crossing two major roads, crashing into three other vehicles and killing a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Crawford St (State Highway 1) and Police St just before 8am on Friday.

“Initial information indicates that a truck has struck a pedestrian, who tragically died at the scene, before colliding with several vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

Police had received reports of a “truck rolling” on Police St.

But Stuff understands the Parks truck had been parked outside a business on Carroll St, and had rolled down the hill from there.

The truck rolled across Princes St and into Police St, where it struck a white SUV and a pedestrian, before crossing the one-way on Crawford St.

It stopped on Police St after hitting a red hatchback and shunting a black SUV on top of the smaller car.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Motorists are urged to avoid the area while emergency services clear the scene.

It is unclear if the driver had a medical event, or had issues with the brakes.

A spokeswoman for Christchurch-based company Parks declined to comment.

SH1 remains closed northbound.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff State Highway 1 northbound of Dunedin was closed after a serious crash at intersection with Police St.

Police said road closures were expected to remain in place for several hours while the scene was examined.

Motorists were urged to take alternative routes where possible and avoid the area around the crash scene.

“The serious crash unit is at the scene, working to piece together exactly what has happened,” the spokesperson said.