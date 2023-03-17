Tow company boss offers 'sincere condolences' for tragic death of pedestrian in runaway truck

A truck hit multiple vehicles and fatally struck a pedestrian in central Dunedin on Friday morning.

The owner of a runaway truck and trailer unit which killed a pedestrian has offered his “sincere condolences” to the victim’s family.

It is understood the Parks truck may not have had its parking brake applied when it rolled down a Dunedin street and crossed two major roads, killing the pedestrian and crashing into four other vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Crawford St (State Highway 1) and Police St just before 8am on Friday.

“Initial information indicates that a truck has struck a pedestrian, who tragically died at the scene, before colliding with several vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Three cars were hit by the truck.

But Stuff understands the Parks’ truck had been parked outside a business on Carroll St, and had rolled down the hill from there.

It is understood the police investigation will include whether the driver applied the truck’s parking brake as he dropped off items at an auto store on Carroll St.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Parks general manager Stuart Gerring said everyone was shocked by the accident. “What has happened today is a tragedy for all involved and this is the first incident in the 30 years my family has owned the company.

“On behalf of Parks, I extend our very sincere condolences to the family and friends

of the pedestrian, who died in the accident.”

“I also wish to acknowledge the assistance given by members of the public first on the scene and all the emergency services, who attended.”

He said the company would co-operate fully with the police, and any other investigation, and was providing support to the driver involved.

WorkSafe has been notified and is conducting initial inquiries, a spokesperson said.

Several witnesses told Stuff the truck rolled from Carroll St, across the four-lane Princes St and into Police St, where it struck a white SUV, shunting it into a building, and hitting a pedestrian.

The truck then crossed the one-way Crawford St (State Highway 1) and hit a grey SUV, a red hatchback and shunted a black SUV on top of the smaller car on Police St.

A spokeswoman for Christchurch-based company Parks declined to comment.

SH1 remains closed northbound.

Police said road closures were expected to remain in place for several hours while the scene was examined.

Motorists were urged to take alternative routes where possible and avoid the area around the crash scene.

“The serious crash unit is at the scene, working to piece together exactly what has happened,” the spokesperson said.