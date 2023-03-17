Murder-accused keen to get battery charger on day of alleged killing, trial told

Murder-accused David Benbow is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

Late on the day he allegedly murdered his lifelong friend Michael McGrath, David Benbow was looking for a battery charger for what the Crown alleges was McGrath’s car.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in Christchurch for murdering McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The Crown alleges Benbow, on the night of May 22, needed to start McGrath’s car, which he had hidden on his property, to return it to McGrath’s address in the dark.

READ MORE:

* Murder-accused David Benbow appeared relaxed about ex-partner dating best mate

* Murder-accused tells his counsellor he wants to destroy Michael McGrath

* Murder-accused Googled 'human body' and 'anatomy' before alleged shooting



Evidence has already been heard that McGrath’s battery was unreliable and he had it on a trickle charger in his garage.

That night Benbow first rang a friend looking for a battery charger, and then rang his friend, taxi driver Ashley Beveridge.

Beveridge told the court on Friday that Benbow had arrived at his house at night to pick up a battery jump pack, saying it was for his mother’s car. They had a cup of tea and watched television for about an hour.

He could not remember the time Benbow arrived.

SUPPLIED Michael McGrath disappeared in May 2017. It is alleged Benbow, his childhood friend, invited him to his house to help him move railway sleepers and then murdered him.

After he refreshed his memory from a transcript of an interview with police on May 31, 2017, Beveridge said Benbow had called him about the charger but he didn’t get back to him immediately.

The next minute Benbow arrived on his doorstep, between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, and was at his house for 10 minutes and did not come inside, he said.

On a boys’ night out after the split with Green, Benbow said he thought McGrath and Green were in a relationship but wasn’t too sure, Beveridge said.

Benbow also told him that his daughter had seen “Mike and Jo” kissing on the couch. He was pretty upset and used the word “gutted”.

Benbow felt he had done a lot for McGrath and said he had “stabbed him in the back”.

He also believed some “other bugger” would now get the benefit of his hard work, Beveridge said.

Beveridge said the jump pack would have needed some charging before it could be used, and that he had also given Benbow jumper leads.

To defence counsel Kathy Basire, he said he felt under enormous pressure in the police interview and had told officers he felt they were trying to trip him up.

In his police statement about the night out, Benbow had jokingly said McGrath had helped Green move out.

“I thought something might be going on ... but I didn’t want to say,” he said.

Stuff David Benbow's friend Ashley Beveridge checks the transcript of his statement. He is supported by his father due to a disability.

Since it had been established that Benbow hadn’t been told about McGrath and Green kissing on the couch until April 30, 2017, Benbow probably mentioned the incident at another time, he said.

The remark about “some bugger getting the benefit of his hard work” was in the context of him doing more work on his house after the break-up.

Detective Craig Lattimore, formerly a mechanic, said he had tried to start McGrath’s car on May 30, but it would not start without jumper leads. Under load, its battery pretty much registered the lowest voltage reading possible.

He had also examined the battery in Benbow’s Toyota Camry car and found it registered 9.5 volts under load, which showed the battery was fine.

The battery in Benbow’s mother’s car had also been tested on June 9 and under load it returned a reading 11.6 volts.

“The battery was in good condition,” he said.

Other evidence was that the car started immediately after sitting in the police garage for six days.

The trial continues in its sixth week on Monday.