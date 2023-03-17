The special shape hot air balloons that make 'people come from everywhere' at Balloons over Waikato

Two special shape balloons - a tiger and Tico the Sloth - have been floating over Hamilton during Balloons over Waikato 2023.

It’s not often a sloth moves with grace and speed, but Todd Monahan has found a way to wow the crowds with one.

The American is one of the 23 pilots participating in Balloons over Waikato and, with him, he brought two special shape balloons: Tico the Sloth and the tiger.

Making them costs more than NZ$240,000 per balloon and takes about 12 months, said Monahan.

“We spent six months on the sloth’s log, the placement of the leaves, and if a leaf was going to be in his mouth or not. The smile, the eyes, everything.”

READ MORE:

* Explosion of colour in Hamilton sky with Balloons over Waikato 2023 launch

* Balloons over Waikato cancels Friday morning takeoff, Waipā event off

* Balloons over Waikato welcomes back normal scheduling in 2023



While standard-shaped balloons make people “go yay”, Monahan said for special shapes “people come from everywhere, and the noise you hear when you take off, you can’t get it anywhere else”.

This is Monahan’s third time at Balloons Over Waikato and he believes – up until Friday, when the balloons didn’t go up – it’s been the best flying conditions Hamilton’s had.

“We have two of the most popular shapes across the world right now the tiger and the sloth, they are very, very kid-friendly, and they love to entertain the crowd.

“They love to see how tall they are when they come out of this bag on the ground.”

He owns Monahan Airways Ballooning, based in New York, with his twin brother.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Tico the Sloth and the tiger balloon are a hit at the Balloons over Waikato festival in Hamilton.

Shape balloons have had a hiatus during the pandemic, but with restrictions eased the festival could pick the visiting shapes from Monahan’s stable, which also includes a pink unicorn, previously flown here, a frog and a lion.

The balloons have a lifespan of around 20 years and have given Monahan the opportunity to travel around the world.

Monahan’s love affair with balloons began at 5 years old, with a local festival.

“I would be waking my twin brother up and saying let's go, and he didn’t want to go if they weren’t going up, but I would convince him.”

He’s now a director of an outpatient clinic for drugs and alcohol – it was when he was counselling after college when he finally followed his passion, by becoming part of a crew before getting his pilot’s licence.

“I have a ride business at home for those who want to go for a balloon ride. And I have the shapes.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Craig Farrell and Todd Monahan are flying the shape balloons at the Balloons over Waikato festival.

With Monahan’s brother looking after the logistics of the business they have Australian Craig Farrell as a contract pilot – this year he’s in the tiger’s basket.

The pair met at Balloons over Waikato 11 years ago.

Farrell said he was a late starter to hot air ballooning. The 61-year-old read a newspaper article that told him he could buy a balloon for $12,000.

“I thought this was something you would need someone else to go in with. I started asking people if they wanted to get into this, they said no. Then a mate said ‘sounds alright’.”

Now he flies all over the world.

Balloons over Waikato will finish with the full capacity Zuru Nightglow at Claudelands oval on Saturday night.