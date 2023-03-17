'Someone has to pay': The messy and costly dilemma of contaminated silt

Tony Barnett at his son's property on McLeod Road, Napier, near the wastewater plant.

Chest-deep contaminated water covered this property near Napier’s wastewater plant, before leaving silt up to 50cm deep.

Now liability for the cost of remediation and any losses in value should fall to the Napier City Council and other nearby businesses should be, argues local engineer Tony Barnett.

Barnett is standing in thick putrid sludge covering the 6.4-hectare lifestyle block on McLeod Rd, just inland from the wastewater plant. The property belongs to his son, who had to evacuate rapidly with his wife and young child on the morning of February 14 as “a wall of water” from the nearby Tutaekuri River gushed through their house and across their land.

They’re not alone. Other properties on this road suffered the same fate.

But while this might have started as ordinary silt-laden floodwater, it soon mixed with numerous toxic chemicals from the 20-odd businesses in the nearby industrial area, along with human and trade waste pouring out of the inundated wastewater plant.

John Cowpland/Stuff Tony Barnett at his son's property on McLeod Road, Napier, near the wastewater plant. The two large bio-trickling filter plants of Napier's flooded wastewater plant can be seen in the foreground.

A month on from Cyclone Gabrielle, the floodwater has been gradually drained and pumped from the affected area. The industrial area has been cordoned-off with entry and exit through manned cordons with permit only.

But McLeod Rd hasn’t been cordoned off, and nor has the once verdant paddock that is now brown slime perilously close to topping Barnett’s gumboots.

Residents were told their properties were low risk following preliminary sampling of nine sites on February 21, but it soon became clear to them that no samples had been taken from McLeod Rd – and they were left aghast at how the risk could have been deemed low.

John Cowpland/Stuff The house belonging to Barnett’s son and his wife has been stripped back to framing and the external walls.

The nearest sample site to the mud Barnett is standing in is about 700m away, where E.coli was recorded at 500 times the safe swimming level.

In the days following the cyclone, prior to the water receding, Barnett walked around the full extent of the property.

“You could see all the contamination. A lot of sewage that was coming into the site, a lot of dark areas. This is not normal silt. I know what normal silt looks like.

John Cowpland/Stuff Napier’s wastewater treatment plant, which has not operated since being flooded in Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Questions have got to be asked around if it’s safe to live on for the like of kids, dogs and animals.

“If it is deemed to be suitable to live on then the remediation should happen as soon as possible.

“Someone has to pay.”

SUPPLIED The McLeod Rd property before Cyclone Gabrielle.

The event had been devastating for Barnett’s son and his family.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the council “has been, and continues to, work with those residents and business owners in Awatoto directly affected”.

“We have carried out supplementary testing outside [the industrial area] and we have no concerns with what we are seeing so far, but we don’t have all the results back yet. We have provided info to residents throughout the process in a number of ways,” she said.

Testing on McLeod Road occurred from March 9 as part of the wider testing programme, the spokeswoman said.

John Cowpland / alphapix The flooded Awatoto area on February 18 – four days after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Two of the larger businesses in the area are BioRich, which recycles organic waste into compost, and Ravensdown, a fertiliser plant.

BioRich operations manager Nigel Halpin, who initiated an industry working group with the council, did not wish to comment.

A spokeswoman for Ravensdown said: “It’s not something we’re aware of.”