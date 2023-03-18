Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Te Awamutu

Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal crash in Te Awamutu. (File photo)

One person has died after a vehicle crashed into them on a pedestrian crossing in Te Awamutu, Waikato.

The fatal crash occurred about 9.40pm on Sloane Street and was a result of the vehicle failing to stop at the crossing, police said.

The person struck by the vehicle died at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report', referencing file number 230318/6128.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.