Cantabrian wins $15.5m in Cyclone Gabrielle Lotto draw

Saturday’s Lotto Powerball draw was a special must be won draw.

A Cantabrian has won a special $15m Powerball jackpot tonight, with half of all ticket sales going to communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Lotto New Zealand spokesperson said the player had won $15m in the Powerball first division and $500,000 in the Lotto first division. The winning ticket was sold online via MyLotto.

The draw was a must-be-won draw, just the tenth of its kind, meaning one or more players would win the $15m Powerball jackpot on Saturday night.

Following the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, government-owned Lotto New Zealand is doubling its usual community contribution from the Saturday, March 18 draw to support communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

50% of all Powerball, Strike and Lotto ticket sales from Saturday’s draw will be transferred to the Lottery Grants Board, which will distribute them to affected communities.

The total amount raised for cyclone relief is expected to be revealed on Sunday.

Lotto NZ Chief Executive Chris Lyman said the funds would make a “real difference” to those people impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.