Scaled down Nightglow crowd for Balloons over Waikato a success says organiser

The flames have been extinguished and baskets packed away, but the Balloons over Waikato organisers are still glowing after holding a full event undisrupted by the pandemic.

This year’s theme for the five-day hot air balloon festival was “Welcome Back”after the event was hit for the past couple of years with Covid-19 restrictions.

The event culminated with a successful Nightglow at Claudelands Event Centre on Saturday night.

For the first time the popular Zuru Nightglow was held as a free-ticketed event restricting attendees to 25,000 instead of the 70,000 to 80,000 people who would go to the event at Waikato University.

General manager Michele Connell they had a fantastic night, and everything worked well.

“It ran very smoothly, having tickets is always a concern, but it was such a smooth process with no problems.”

Social media highlighted the fact people who missed out on tickets were asking for any spares, meaning Connell could have had a much larger crowd, but it's not necessarily the direction she sees the event going in.

“We know we’ve gone from having a very big crowd at the university to the smaller contained event at Claudelands.

Balloons over Waikato Spectators were restricted to 25,000 instead of the 70,000 to 80,000 the event can attract.

“But in recent years New Zealand, and Hamilton society has become a very different place, and it’s more important to us to run the best event we can to create a family friendly and safe environment, than having a big event for the sake of having a big event.”

Whether it’s a permanent decision to keep the restricted numbers is something Connell and her team will assess over the next month or two.

Connell said apart from one weather blip on Friday the entire five days were a success.

“We flew four out of the five days and had an amazing Nightglow. We even managed despite the wet weather on Friday to do the Basket Burn at The Base. We thought even through mid-afternoon on Friday we might not be able to do it. But it worked and was great.

Connell said it was really nice to welcome back the shapes – tiger and Tico the sloth along with the international crews and pilots.