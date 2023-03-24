Security guard at council flats accused of sexual advances on tenants

The Wellington City Council recently posted round-the-clock security to its Central Park Apartments due to problems linked to a gang-linked tenant.

A security guard stationed at Wellington City Council flats has been removed from the site while he is investigated for allegedly trying to kiss a tenant he was there to protect, and barging into the home of another.

The council recently posted round-the-clock security to its Central Park Apartments due to problems linked to a gang-linked tenant.

But two of the tenants have spoken out about a security guard and his alleged unwanted sexual advances.

The first, who asked not to be named for her own security, said that on the morning of March 1 the security guard was at the entrance and repeatedly asked if she was married, then tried to give her his phone number, offered to carry her bag, then walked her to her door while grasping one handle of her bag.

READ MORE:

* Broken lift means 77-year-old council tenant has to lug groceries up 14 flights of stairs

* Council flat murder-accused wears tear-resistant gown during court appearance

* Longtime neighbour of woman found dead in council housing says there are 'lots of problems' at the flats



“He tried to walk in to my house behind me [then] he stepped past my door. I said ‘no’ and shut the door hard and fast on him and locked him out. He stayed outside the door and said he just needed water. I handed him a glass of water and he drank it and said, ‘give me your phone number’.

“I said ‘no’ and quickly closed the door on him again and locked it. After that I felt a bit scared to leave my flat and sat on my bed crying.”

Pam Corkery revisits the subject of her documentary The Gangs to find out why gang related crime has risen in New Zealand in The Gangs... 14 Years Later (Video first published in December 2022)

She said she complained to the council and Allied Security, but said she had no joy getting him removed from the block in the weeks until she moved out.

The tenant said she went to police, who walked her home and warned the security guard not to interact with her. The security guard denied everything, she said.

Police have confirmed they had reports of “suspicious behaviour” on Nairn St on March 1. Police spoke to both parties and came to an agreement “to ensure both parties would not have any further interactions”.

There had been no other reported incidents.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the council had met with the security company, which had an investigation under way.

“While this takes place, the guard at the centre of these allegations has been removed from patrolling Central Park Apartments.

“The guard in question denies the complaints, but understands he can’t remain at Central Park while the investigation runs its course.”

The council had spoken to “some tenants involved in this complaint about the security guard”, but many were third-hand accounts and neighbours.

“This is a complex situation and we are trying our hardest to support all involved and ensure the safety and privacy of our tenants going forward.”

The council was reviewing the need for ongoing security as there had been no more issues with the gang-linked tenant, MacLean said.

Another tenant said the same security guard approached her in her car.

“He put his hand in the car, he tried to kiss me,” she said.

“He asked if I am single, married, or have a husband.”

He then gave her his number, she said.

She didn’t complain about the incident at the time but, after hearing of another tenant who had a similar incident with the guard, said she filed a complaint with the council.

Allied Security has been approached for comment.