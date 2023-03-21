Parents can set the example for phone-use in cars, says educator

Neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis said because driving was not as pleasant as playing video games, eating or having sex, it required more attention and concentration, especially from young drivers.

It is difficult to convince someone to stop a behaviour, even a dangerous one, especially if they are young, and have not encountered any difficulties because of it, neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis says.

An example was checking your phone while driving, a dangerous habit for young drivers. But, as young people picked up habits unconsciously, parents had an opportunity to set an example, he said.

“If you get into the car, and you always put your phone on silent, you open up the glovebox and put the phone in the glovebox, and you do that every time – that’s what we mean by setting an example,” Wallis said.

He will give a road safety talk alongside Greg Murphy in Palmerston North on Tuesday and in Invercargill on May 9, as part of the Eyes Up NZ roadshow.

Using your phone while driving was a risky habit, driven by the amount of dopamine – the “reward hormone that all humans kind of crave” – released by our bodies when our phones make a sound or vibrate, but parents could reduce the risk by creating a healthy pattern, Wallis said.

Wallis, also a child development specialist, said talking about and setting a safe baseline example with children when in the car was a good habit to pick up.

A survey conducted by AutoSense showed most parents were worried about young drivers being distracted by a phone while driving.

Although some human brains do not reach the adulthood stage until they are 32 years old, Wallis said young drivers were categorised as being between teenagers and people in their mid to late twenties.

SUPPLIED Nathan Wallis, left, and Greg Murphy, right, here with teen driver Xanthe Williams, are holding talks in Palmerston North and Invercargill about teen road safety.

Experienced drivers have an “automatic memory” stored in the back of their brain, a part called the cerebellum, so they can focus more on what is happening around them and be aware of their surroundings, Wallis said.

But young drivers have to use the frontal cortex as they could not drive unconsciously yet.

Wallis said humans were wired to seek pleasure and driving was an activity that needed attention but would not give any reward in terms of dopamine hit.

“Driving is not fun, the lifeline aspect of it is fun, but a lot of it is just being safe, and it’s repetitive.”

For these reasons, driving required a lot more concentration than “pleasurable activities” such as sex, eating or playing video games.