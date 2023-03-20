Whereabouts of accused killer David Benbow's rifle a mystery

In June 2017 David Benbow was interviewed by police about the whereabouts of his .22 semi-automatic rifle.

A rifle allegedly used to kill Christchurch carpenter Michael McGrath was missing when police searched the loft where murder-accused David Benbow said it was locked up.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in Christchurch for murdering McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The trial started its sixth week on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Murder-accused David Benbow appeared relaxed about ex-partner dating best mate

* Murder-accused tells his counsellor he wants to destroy Michael McGrath

* Murder-accused Googled 'human body' and 'anatomy' before alleged shooting



In a videotaped interview with Detective Aaron Paulsen on June 5, 2017, Benbow said his rifle should be in a loft in the garage at his Candys Rd house.

It should have been padlocked to a rafter and secured with another lock on the trigger, and he said he had bought the gun for shooting feral cats on his property.

SUPPLIED Michael McGrath disappeared in May 2017. It is alleged Benbow, his childhood friend, invited him to his house to help him move railway sleepers and then murdered him.

“We used to take them to the SPCA and then they just got sick of them, so they said ‘deal with them yourself’,” he said.

He was “pretty sure” he had secured the rifle in the loft in September 2016 after moving from a house in nearby Kennedys Bush Rd where the family lived while their new house in Candys Rd was built. He hadn’t seen the rifle since.

“Can’t find it, that’s the problem,” Paulsen said.

The keys to the padlock and rifle lock were in a red bag in a wardrobe in a rumpus room, he said, and they would have a label with a picture of a cat on it.

The ammunition was kept separately and could have been in a box in the garage that had been moved to Green’s house when she left.

If the rifle wasn’t at Candys Rd, the rifle could be at the Kennedys Bush Rd house, “so I suppose it’s worth checking that out”, Benbow said.

He was “pretty much” sure he’d removed the rifle from the Kennedys Bush Rd house, he said.

Green would probably know where the rifle was, and McGrath had a key to the house and sleep-out for when he worked on the deck.

Other evidence in the trial showed police searches, including of the Kennedys Bush Rd address, did not find the rifle, its ammunition, its keys, its cleaning kit or the locks securing it.

Paulsen told the court on Monday that Benbow had consented to DNA and fingerprint testing before the interview.

Benbow had been happy to give a statement and was read his rights, he said. He drew three diagrams to show the location of the firearm and surrendered his firearms licence.

Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet, who was in charge of the search of Benbow's property in Candys Rd, said police were unable to find a large blue jersey which Benbow was seen wearing on CCTV footage taken on May 22.

In cross-examination, he agreed the footage did not show a label showing the size of the jersey that he said was missing.