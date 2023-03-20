Damaged road reopening a 'critical step' for Hawke's Bay cyclone recovery

Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō has reopened to daytime traffic after being closed for more than a month due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Traffic can now use the road between 7am and 7pm. Close points are in place at SH2 (Kaimata Rd, Glengarry Rd and Matea Rd) overnight.

Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan said in a statement the reopening allowed critical access into the Hawke's Bay following the cyclone on February 14.

“Restoring this connection is a milestone for the region following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, and a critical step to provide resilient and safe connections for local businesses in the farming, horticulture and tourism industries.

“It will also reconnect friends and whānau and make it easier and faster for people to access essential goods and services, such as food and healthcare, get their kids to school, return to work and run their businesses.”

The reopening follows the success of freight convoys travelling SH5 last week and means people can once again travel directly between Napier and Taupō.

Josh Mitchell/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle caused massive damaged to State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō. (File photo)

The journey which usually takes 1 hour and 40 minutes, was replaced by a detour route extending the journey to up five hours.

“I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved in the reopening of State Highway 5, in particular the roading contractors who have been working hard at both the Napier and Taupō ends of the highway to ensure the road is safe for everyone who relies on this critical connection,” Allan said.

While the highway was safe, temporary speed restrictions and traffic management would be in place while contractors continued work to repair damaged sections of the road, she said.