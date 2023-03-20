'Revoke my visa at your peril': Anti-trans rights activist's warning to PM

Anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull may be prevented from entering the country following riots in Australia at her event.

An anti-transgender activist may whose appearances in New Zealand could be blocked after violent clashes in Melbourne between some of her supporters and protest groups has issued a warning – “revoke my visa at your peril”.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, is due to hold events in Auckland and Wellington this weekend.

The latest speaking event in Melbourne resulted in LGBTI activists clashing with some of Keen-Minshull’s supporters, some of whom were seen throwing Nazi salutes on the steps of the state’s Parliament buildings.

Immigration NZ said Keen-Minshull’s entry into the country was now under review after the weekend’s events.

In a video shared on social, Keen-Minshull maintained she was a women's rights campaigner and suggested she could take legal action against the media and politicians she believed had defamed her.

In direct response to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, she said: “Revoke my visa at your peril”.

“Roll the dice, my friend. I don't think you’ll dare to keep me from coming into New Zealand. But we’ll see.”

Keen-Minshull described the furore surrounding her Australia and New Zealand events as “absolutely nuts”.

“The irony people trying to stop me speaking with my Let Women Speak tour is not lost on me.”

As a British national, Keen-Minshull did not need a visa to enter the country. However, her waiver may be lifted, requiring her to apply for a visa, which has requirement that holders must not be a risk to New Zealand’s security or public order.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of Keen-Minshull’s events planned for Wellington and Auckland.

Police would be present to monitor and respond to any issues that might arise, and to minimise disruption to the wider public.

In a post on their Facebook page, the New Zealand chapter of Speak up for Women, a group that shares Keen-Minshull’s anti-transgender views, said they would be attending the events, but were opposed to Nazis in every way and did not wish them to attend.

“We are a non-partisan women’s rights group and we simply wish to attend and #LetWomenSpeak,” the post said.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said in a statement there had been considerable interest from the rainbow community regarding Keen-Minshull’s event and wanted to make it “very clear” she strongly condemned the views and actions of this group.

“While I acknowledge that freedom of expression, movement and peaceful assembly are rights preserved in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990, this protest is against principles Wellingtonians, and me personally, hold dear.”

Whanau said in Wellington they celebrated and welcomed diversity of all members of the community. While people were free to express their views, troublemakers would not be welcome.

“I will not welcome them. We will work closely with police to ensure the event and any counter protests that may occur are peaceful.”

An Auckland Council spokesperson also said a health and safety plan was provided alongside the organiser’s event permit application.

“The event organisers have the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event, and we have been informed that they have hired their own security team.

“We recognise that Aucklanders hold a wide range of views on issues and that the rights to freedom of expression and assembly are protected by law. The granting of an event permit does not indicate that the council endorses the event.”

Auckland Council went on to say they would continue to monitor health, safety and security risks up until the date of the event.