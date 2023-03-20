Five options to be considered for Gore district recycling

The Gore District Council will consider five options for recycling in the district. (File photo)

More wheelie bins, or different ones, might be back on the kerb in Gore as the council plans to reduce waste going to landfill.

The Gore District Council is facing paying soaring waste disposal levies unless it reduces the amount of waste going to landfill, and it will consider new kerbside recycling options at a meeting on Tuesday.

The council will consider five options for residents to dispose of recyclable waste, including the recommendation of home organic disposal.

Options to be discussed include the current system, returning to the 2020 level of service, a three bin system (general waste, glass, and other recycling), a three bin system plus home organic disposal, and a three-bin system plus home organic disposal and a feasibility study into the delivery of organics and resource recovery collection, consolidation and processing infrastructure.

A report from council general manager critical services Jason Domigan, to be tabled at the meeting, says the council should not wait for any new kerbside collection service to be rolled out or directed by central Government.

The rising waste disposal levy dictates that the councils should move sooner rather than later to minimise the amount of waste that finds itself going to landfill

The report says the council pays a waste disposal levy on the amount per tonne of waste going to landfill, which has increased from $10 per tonne in 2019/20 to an estimated $60 in 2024/25.

In 2020 the council reduced its kerbside recycling service to just collecting glass once a month after it pulled out of the WasteNet tender process.

Since then, the council’s levy payments have increased from $120million in 2019/20 to an estimated $2.81 in the 2024/25 year.

As a result, changes are required in how the council approaches waste minimisation to reduce the amount of waste disposed of to landfill, the report says.

A report from Ahikā Consulting, which will also be tabled at the meeting, gives more detail about the recycling options for the council to consider before it carries out targeted consultation with existing kerbside recycling ratepayers.

The employment of a waste minimisation officer through the 2023/24 annual plan is also recommended.