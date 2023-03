Miranda Road in the Hauraki District was closed after a serious crash on Monday morning (file photo).

A man has died in a car and truck crash that closed a main road in the Hauraki District.

The collision happened about 9.14am on Miranda Rd, police said in a statement on Monday.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A later update from police said the driver of the car had died.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Diversions around the crash site had been removed by 5pm, the police statement said.