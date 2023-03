Mirand Road in the Hauraki District is closed due to a serious crash on Monday morning (file photo).

A serious crash between a car and truck has closed a main road in the Hauraki District.

The collision happened at around 9.14am on Miranda Rd, police said in a statement on Monday.

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

There are detours in place at the intersections of Miranda/Findlay roads and Miranda/Fairview roads, and motorists should expect delays or modify their travel plans.