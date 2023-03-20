'Pretty good place to be': Timaru reacts to top spot in study

An aerial view of Timaru showing the port, the Port Loop, and some of Caroline Bay.

Nigel Bowen now has official bragging rights, and says he’s not afraid to let others know he is the mayor of a district recognised as the best place to live in New Zealand.

Timaru came out tops in a Stuff study examining the 11 regions that do not have a metropolis according to the unemployment rate, housing affordability, gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and sunshine hours.

The study was undertaken as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, and following a Stuff NowNext Local survey which found city dwellers are considering moving to the regions, and used information from Infometrics, Great South development agency, Stats NZ and MBIE.

The results were not lost on Bowen, Timaru District mayor, who said he was not surprised to hear his home town had topped the list.

READ MORE:

* Timaru named as main site for $344m Scott Base redevelopment

* A new world in South Canterbury - 12 months on

* Pressure mounting for more residential subdivisions in Timaru



Juan Zarama Perini / Stuff Right now, Aucklanders are not moving into the regions as much as they did, but that could change as they try and reduce their living costs.

“It was an interesting mix of criteria that bodes well for us,’’ he said.

“Most of us that live here know how good we have got it.’’

And while some were keen to let everyone know that, others were not willing to tell anyone, he said.

“It’s a pretty good place to be.”

He said the council, along with Venture Timaru would be using the results to help sell the district to others, and he hoped that would work well to address the region’s skilled worker shortage.

“It’s a great opportunity to sell Timaru, but we know we still have some challenges.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen says Timaru is a “pretty good place to be’’.

One of those was, while the district had affordable housing, land still needed to be opened up to developers to address a shortage of housing in the area, he said.

Another example of the positivity of living in Timaru had been the weekend’s Caroline Bay Rock and Hop, he said.

“It’s such an awesome event for Timaru.

“And such an important fundraiser for hospice.’’

Bowen said he would also not be afraid to brag to mayors of other town’s involved in the study.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Thousands flock to the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop on Saturday.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said it was fantastic to see Stuff’s independent research confirming “what we all know – Timaru is a wonderful place to live, do business and raise a family”.

She said while from a hard data perspective of unemployment, housing affordability and GDP, Timaru comes out on top, there is “so much more to the Timaru District’’.

“We have outstanding education offerings from early childhood through to tertiary education and our secondary schools are recognised nationally as offering excellence in education and a wide range of choice,’’ Smith said.

“Our average commute is under 10 minutes, and we offer a lifestyle where you can genuinely pop out to watch your kids at school sports day or go home for lunch.’’

She said the district also offered first class health services including both a public and private hospital.

“And to top it off we are extremely friendly and welcoming, with a safe community vibe.

“Our businesses punch above their weight, and we have a cross-section of industries based on our sustainable and diverse agricultural sector.’’

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith says there is “so much more to the Timaru District’’.

She described Timaru as the hub and the heart of the South Island with a network of road, rail, air and sea providing easy access and a logistics centre.

Of the 11 regions ranked, Timaru had the highest GDP ranking and affordable housing – the average house value in the district is $512,451.

With an average household income of $100,649 its housing affordability ratio (house price divided by income) is 5.1 – the third most affordable of the regions.

Timaru

Unemployment rate: 3.3% (5/11)

Housing affordability ratio: 5.1 (3/11)

GDP per capita: $71,546 (3/11)

Sunshine hours: 2464 (4/11)