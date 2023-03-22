Secretive underground group behind campaign to stop Pride Week event

Room 102 is operating secretly out of this Christchurch building.

A new underground group bringing together conspiracy theorists and extremists was behind a campaign to stop a Christchurch Pride Week event.

Called Room 102 – potentially a play on the Room 101 of George Orwell’s novel 1984, where characters are taken to be brainwashed and tortured into submission – the group has leased a building at 362 Cashel St in Christchurch.

Leaders of the secretive group include failed Voices for Freedom council candidate Rob Gray and far right supremacist Kyle Chapman. Supporters include former Action Zealandia frontman Sam Brittenden.

The group targeted a Pride Week event, Queens Telling Stories, held at the library Tūranga on March 12, in which drag queens read stories to children and their families.

READ MORE:

* Conspiracies and the climate of fear: Researcher Byron C Clark on the alt-right

* Notes in the letterbox, being followed, and death threats: Life as a leading alt-right researcher

* Parliament grounds have been cleared but deep-seated issues remain



In the week leading up to the event, members of Room 102 urged others on their Telegram messaging platform to borrow any “grooming” books, so they would be taken off the library’s shelves.

Among them was another failed VFF candidate Sally Cogle, who even reconnoitred the library in order to share images of the books they wanted to remove, along with directions of where to find them.

Stuff visited Room 102’s premises on Tuesday at the same time as Lane Simpson, the director of IGIT Limited, the company that owns the building.

She denied being the landlord, but her husband Alistair Taylor subsequently confirmed she was, and that she had helped set up the Room 102 premises. He also said she was involved in VFF.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff IGIT director Lane Simpson is seen in front of the Room 102 premises. Her husband confirmed she is part of the group and of VFF.

The group told supporters it needs 100 members to pay $10 a week in cash in order to meet rental costs.

Various events have been held at the premises the organisers call a “freedom” resource centre, including a “Freedom Fighters Fitness Club”.

Four days before the Pride event, Room 102 suggested its supporters call the library to complain about it and ask what books the drag queens were reading.

Later that day Cogle spread misinformation, saying that an employee of the library had told her Queens Telling Stories had been cancelled.

From there, Chapman shared the lie with Counterspin, a far right conspiracy group, but the plan backfired when the library denied the rumour.

In a social media post Counterpsin was forced to admit it had spread misinformation.

Jack Mould/Christchurch Pride Little Miss Cinnamon and Joanne Neilson performed at Queens Telling Stories, which was met by a protest organised by Room 102.

Also among those complaining was Sarah Brunton, a member of the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton community board.

On a VFF chat forum Brunton posted a letter she wrote to Tūranga manager Chris Hay to complain about the event. In the letter she used the term “perversion” to describe drag queens.

Brunton urged others to send similar letters but told Stuff she sent the complaint in a “personal capacity”.

Room 102 then created and shared a poster across multiple far right groups, but not all attended the protest.

As 160 people listened to two drag queens reading children’s stories, 50 protesters used signs and speakers to address families for two hours as they entered and exited the library. They also abused council staff and used derogatory language to describe the LGBT+ community.

Do you know more? Email Nadine Roberts.

An equal number of queer people and allies counter-protested, symbolically standing with their backs to the protest and acting as a barrier between them and those entering the library.

Performer Joanne Neilson, 59, said it was the most “disturbing” display of hate against the LGBT+ community she’d witnessed in 42 years of performing, worse than while homosexuality was illegal.

Neilson, her fellow performer and attendees were led away from the event around 40 minutes in, when some men marched inside the library and demanded to be let in.

“It was quite disturbing.”

Peter Meecham Kyle Chapman helped organised the protest for Room 102 and spoke at the event.

Stephen Judd, from anti-misinformation group FACT Aotearoa, said they were concerned boundaries between “supposedly” moderate groups like VFF and neo-Nazi extremists like Action Zealandia were breaking down.

“As we predicted last year, extremists are adopting conspiracy theories as a way to gain acceptance in a broader group of people. As people adopt the conspiracy theory mindset, they become vulnerable to appeals from far right actors with a track record of violence and hate crimes.”

Judd said it was an international trend New Zealand was following, and that Room 102 showed FACT’s call for protesting groups to distance themselves from extremists during last year’s parliamentary protest had not happened.

“But the urgency for them to do so is greater than ever.”

Gray, Cogle and Simpson did not respond to questions from Stuff.