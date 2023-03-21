Sandbagging and flood preparations as Dunedin braces for heavy rain and gale force winds

People in Dunedin were advised to stay at home and keep off the road last night. File photo of Blackhead beach.

Sandbags have been distributed in Dunedin as residents in the city brace for potential flooding from heavy rain and gale force winds.

People were warned to expect “significant rain” between 10pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday, with a risk of flooding in low-lying coastal areas, especially on the 4.07am high tide – though the city council said the latest forecast had shown reduced levels of rain and lower intensity.

In an update late on Monday night, a council spokesperson said rainfall was expected to peak between 3am and 5.30am.

A welfare centre had been opened for people “who may need to leave their homes”, and residents were advised to stay at home and “keep off the road until the rain eases”. This was ultimately closed by 10.45pm, but the civil defence call centre remains open.

Heavy rain was forecast for other parts of Otago, Southland, with areas between Balclutha and Waikouaiti likely to experience the most.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Flood warning for Dunedin as wintry blast rolls in

* Weather warnings in place as heavy rain, 120kmh gales set to sweep the country

* Weather warning: Flood-hit areas in firing line as stormy front set to cover the country



Police urged people in Otago and Southern Districts to avoid any unnecessary travel.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding and slips are possible,” said a spokesperson.

Elsewhere in the South Island, heavy rain and severe gales were expected, while parts of the lower North Island were told to expect large swells.

MetService issued a number of severe weather warnings on Monday after forecasts warned a “strong and moist northwest flow over central and southern New Zealand” delivering heavy northwesterly rain and a period of strong or gale northwesterlies.

METSERVICE With heavy rain and gales coming, a number of weather warnings are in place, mostly covering southern and central New Zealand.

In Dunedin, sandbags were available from 4.30pm on Monday afternoon and contractors cleared drains to reduce surface water. Bags, sand and shovels were to remain in place overnight for people to help themselves.

“We have been making plans for just this kind of rain event and now we are acting on those plans,” said Sandy Graham, chief executive of Dunedin City Council.

“The worst of the rain will come with strong, almost gale force coastal winds. This will mean flooding in various locations around the city.”

From 8pm on Monday, Dunedin City Council’s welfare centre was open to those “who may not feel safe in their place of residence or just want a warm drink”.

Affected by the weather? Send your tips, videos and photos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

People could go to the Mercy Room at the Catholic Social Services, 42 MacAndrew Rd, South Dunedin.

“While we still expect significant rain and strong winds overnight the most recent forecast from the MetService has shown reduced level of rainfall and lower intensity,” a city council spokesperson said.

“A primary concern remains the net effect of the wind, rain and high tide on our coastal communities.

“Our main time period of concern centres on 3.30am to 4.30am as the high tide, significant rainfall and winds combined.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Part of Wellington were told to expect large swells. File photo of Lyall Bay.

A heavy rain warning was also in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass, where rainfall rates where expected to peak around 25mm to 40mm per hour on the main divide. The warning was for 12 hours from noon on Monday.

A number of strong wind warnings were issued for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Masterton, for 12 hours from 8pm on Monday.

Northwest gales could be “severe in exposed places”.

Strong winds will also hit the South Island with warnings in place for Marlborough, the Canterbury High Country and Banks Peninsula, with gusts reaching 120kph.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Banks Peninsula was among the parts of the South Island expecting strong winds. File photo of Little Akaloa.

A strong wind watch was also in place for the Canterbury coast and plains, North Otago and Dunedin, for 24 hours from 7am on Tuesday.

“Severe gale south to southwest winds are possible in exposed places, especially near the coast, said the MetService.

“Winds should ease south of Ashburton by early Tuesday evening.”