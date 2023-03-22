Airport's noise mitigation offer 'good, but not the end of the story', residents say

The runway at Nelson Airport is proposed to be extended north by 163 metres.

The offer of Nelson Airport to double glaze and instal air-conditioning systems in houses affected by changing noise contours is a “good” one, residents say, but it doesn’t put an end to the neighbourhood “noise nuisance”.

Earlier in March, the Nelson Airport announced it had lodged a planning application for its proposed runway extension.

The Nelson Airport Noise Action Council (NANAC) said in a statement that the group was “working with other stakeholders to evaluate the proposal” and to “make a submission advocating strongly for the community interests”.

NANAC has 48 members from Tāhunanui, Monaco and nearby hills.

READ MORE:

* Company boosts production of wood fuel made from forestry slash

* Nelson news in brief: swimming pool appeal and food app arrives

* Dumped rubbish forces Koha Shed to close its doors



Chair Lewis Solomon said members would “probably not have any option” but to accept the Airport’s proposed noise mitigation measures for its planned runway extension.

”It’s an offer, and it’s a good offer, but we don’t accept that that’s the end of the story,” Solomon said.

”People don’t necessarily live locked up in their houses with the windows closed all day. The noise nuisance to them isn’t ameliorated by double glazing their house.”

Instead, homeowners spent time outdoors, having barbecues, using their pools, sitting on their decks, and gardening, for instance.

Solomon said the proposed runway extension would affect those at the northern end of the runaway in the Parkers Rd and Golf Rd area, where aircraft would be lower by “several tens of metres” when they were flying overhead.

The group were not against the runway extension as it was required for scheduled aircraft, and also to have a “run out” area at each end of the runway, however, the possibility of an extension of the runway to the south needed to be “seriously looked at”, he said.

However, Nelson Airport commercial manager Simon Barr said the option of extending the runway south had been looked at “extensively” through a variety of lenses which included geotechnical, civil construction, heritage, archaeology, ecology, noise, and landscape assessments.

The Multi Criteria Assessment (MCA), which combined all independent assessments, was available on the airport website, Barr said, and the clear outcome of that multi criteria analysis was that a northern extension was “preferred”.

In terms of the proposed noise mitigation package, Barr said realistically the mitigation was for indoor areas.

The airport couldn’t mitigate outside noise, except to control the frequency of flights, which was what it was required to do under the noise regime, he said.