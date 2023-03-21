Floods and slips, reports of small tornado as heavy rain, wind hit South Island

A main West Coast road has been closed overnight due to a slip and flooding.

The main road that travels between Harihari and Ross, State Highway 6, is closed with no further detour in place.

Further down the SH6 from Fox Glacier to Haast drivers have been urged to take car and drive with caution after a surface flooding warning was issued.

A local security guard on the West Coast said the weather overnight had been a “really bad run”.

READ MORE:

* Sandbagging and flood preparations as Dunedin braces for heavy rain and gale force winds

* Weather: Flood warning for Dunedin as wintry blast rolls in

* Review promised as Lyttelton's SailGP event gets mixed verdict from residents and businesses



Large winds caused damage to vehicles, power supply and a service station as well as a small tornado.

This comes after strong weather warnings were put in place for the South Island on Monday, particularly Dunedin.

A welfare centre had been set up in Dunedin and police were urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors ahead of expected severe weather.

Sandbags were available from 4.30pm on Monday and contractors cleared drains to reduce surface water. Bags, sand and shovels were to remain in place overnight for people to help themselves.

METSERVICE With heavy rain and gales coming, a number of weather warnings are in place, mostly covering southern and central New Zealand.

“We have been making plans for just this kind of rain event, and now we are acting on those plans,” said Sandy Graham, chief executive of Dunedin City Council.

“The worst of the rain will come with strong, almost gale force coastal winds. This will mean flooding in various locations around the city.”

From 8pm on Monday, Dunedin City Council’s welfare centre was open to those “who may not feel safe in their place of residence or just want a warm drink”.

A heavy rain warning was also in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass, where rainfall rates where expected to peak around 25mm to 40mm per hour on the main divide. The warning was for 12 hours from noon on Monday.

A number of strong wind warnings (Orange) were issued for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Masterton, for 12 hours from 8pm on Monday.

Northwest gales could be “severe in exposed places”.

Strong winds will also hit the South Island with warnings in place for Marlborough, the Canterbury High Country and Banks Peninsula, with gusts reaching 120kph.

A strong wind watch was also in place for the Canterbury coast and plains, North Otago and Dunedin, for 24 hours from 7am on Tuesday.

“Severe gale south to southwest winds are possible in exposed places, especially near the coast, said the MetService.

“Winds should ease south of Ashburton by early Tuesday evening.”