Floods, slips, and a small tornado hit the South Island and more rain is on way for Canterbury

South Islanders woke to damage caused by a small tornado, floods, slips and buckets of rain on Tuesday. The West Coast, Otago and Southland bore the brunt of the damage, and warnings remain in place for Canterbury.

Canterbury High Country and the Canterbury Plains have been issued heavy rain and strong wind watches, and the Banks Peninsula area are under a strong wind warning until 11pm Tuesday.

Forecast alongside periods of heavy rain, the Bank Peninsula could see severe south to southwest gales reaching 120kmh.

Heavy southerly rain is expected for the Canterbury high country until 9pm, and rainfall is expected to ease during the evening around the Plains and overnight for Banks Peninsula. The strong rain and wind watches are in place until 3am Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Sandbagging and flood preparations as Dunedin braces for heavy rain and gale force winds

* Weather: Flood warning for Dunedin as wintry blast rolls in

* Review promised as Lyttelton's SailGP event gets mixed verdict from residents and businesses



The West Coast experienced the worst of the weather overnight, with roofs uplifted by a small tornado. However, there are no MetService weather warnings in place as of Tuesday afternoon.

A main road on the West Coast remains closed due to a slip and flooding overnight. The road that travels between Harihari and Ross, State Highway 6, is closed with no further detour in place.

The Greymouth RSA lost part of its roof due to strong winds, and a resident said it felt like an earthquake when a small tornado tore through her house. Cars at the nearby Greenfields Motors were also damaged by debris from the tornado.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Zoe Purdie thought an earthquake was hitting her home on Turumaha Street in Greymouth, when it was actually a small tornado ripping tin off the roof.

"A dozen or more cars have small dents or broken windows - just what you need. Now we have no power because the tornado took out a power pole," said manager Ross Brown.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said the tornado came from the Blaketown lagoon, over rail yards, took the roof off at Turamaha Street and then travelled over to Tainui Street before fizzling out.

He estimated it travelled up to 300m in total.

Further south, PowerNet said a total of 6075 customers were without power in Otago and Southland Tuesday morning. As at noon, this had reduced to 505 customers, with 5570 progressively restored throughout the morning.

JOANNE NAISH/STUFF Ame Millan describes how a tornado swept through her Greymouth property on Monday night.

In Dunedin, the heavy rain warning and strong wind warning in place on Tuesday lift at 2pm as rainfall eased around midday. Showers remain heading in Wednesday’s forecast.

From 9am the town was expecting another 20 to 30 mm of rain to fall after heavy rainfall overnight which downed trees and flooding caused the closure of several roads in Dunedin.

The Clutha District Council said surface flooding is still affecting some local roads across the district.

The Papatowai Highway is closed at Caberfeidh​ due to the Owaka River causing flooding over the road, while Wooded Hill, Ardmore and Greenvale roads at Kelso in West Otago are closed due to surface flooding from the Pomahaka River.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Flooding at the Ryal Bush Garage & Service Station on Invercargill’s Winton Rd.

The strong winds in North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha that reached 120kmh in exposed coastal places eased in Dunedin and Clutha by midday, and in North Otago during the afternoon.

The gale force winds forced a ute towing a trailer to lift in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a ute and trailer was headed towards Middlemarch on the Clarks Junction/Lee Stream Rd about 6.30am this morning when strong winds caused the trailer to lift, and then the ute, blowing them ''around 180 degrees''.

A welfare centre had been set up in Dunedin and police were urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during the expected severe weather.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A large pine tree blown over on the Queens Park golf course in Invercargill.

In Southland, a large tree was uprooted in Invercargill by strong winds in Queen's Park, where other large trees were recently removed due to their size and age creating a falling risk. The uprooted tree was on the golf course near the Cheeky Llama cafe.

Environment Southland flood duty officer Chris Jenkins said a High River Watch on the Oreti, Aparima and Mataura Rivers was activated after the heavy rainfall in the headwaters overnight, creating high river levels.

MetService issued a heavy swell warning for Wellington from 7pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday, affecting Cape Terawhiti to Turakirae Head.