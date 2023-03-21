What happens with Hawke's Bay's contaminated silt? Don't ask the council

Marty Sharpe is a senior Stuff reporter, based in Napier.

OPINION: Hello dear reader and welcome to part 2, and hopefully the final, instalment of Stuff’s shortest-ever series: An Insight into the Kafakaesque World of Some Councils.

You may recall from the first instalment that only readers with a good degree of mental fortitude and an interest in public information are advised to continue reading. If you don’t fit the bill, cease reading here.

This instalment concerns silt. The countless tonnes deposited across Hawke’s Bay in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hawke’s Bay is known as the “Fruit Bowl of New Zealand”. It’s a region justifiably proud of its world-class horticulture and viticulture.

READ MORE:

* Hawke's Bay homeowners told to deal with their own silt

* Cyclone-damaged Tangoio Marae needs home for piles of silt

* New Plymouth and Hastings councils pair up to bring relief to cyclone victims



These industries require the use of all sorts of agrichemicals (like herbicides, insecticides, pesticides and others) along with fuels and other stuff that – when in the wrong place and/or the wrong amounts – are contaminants.

John Cowpland/alphaPIX Cyclone Gabrielle’s floodwater was indiscriminate. (File photo)

Naturally, there is a public interest in what’s going to happen with any silt that is found to be contaminated. Where it is going to go is perhaps the most obvious question.

Initial enquiries to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council – the organisation that has employed consultants to test the silt for contaminants – revealed there were two sites taking all silt. One was operated by the regional council; the other by Hastings District Council.

HBRC’s communications and engagement director Mike Johansson said the location of the sites would not be revealed.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Hawke’s Bay horticulture industry was ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Given that contaminated silt would qualify as a hazardous material and would therefore need to be listed on the council’s publicly available hazardous items list (the HAIL list), it seemed somewhat unusual that any site containing contaminated material would be kept secret. Indeed, the Ombudsman’s Office has ruled on this very matter, in a finding against this very council.

When this was put to Johansson, he replied simply that “the site HBRC is operating is only for clean (uncontaminated) silt”.

SUPPLIED Silt on a roadside in Hastings (following Cyclone Gabrielle). (File photo)

So, back to the question – what happens with the silt that is found to be contaminated?

Johansson replied: “When staff go to scope silt on a property (part of the process for collection) they contain (circle or cordon off) potentially contaminated silt on-site, eg. around machinery, and advise that landowner is to leave that to be dealt with separately.”

This was progress, of a sort, but still, what does “dealt with separately” actually mean?

The response: “The contaminated silt issue is still being sorted. HBRC is not dealing with contaminated silt at all.”

Hang on, what? HBRC has engaged consultants to test the silt, has staff going onto properties and cordoning off sites with potentially contaminated silt, but it’s “not dealing with contaminated silt”?

I put it to Johansson that given his council’s involvement with contaminated silt, it must have an idea of what the plan was.

“That is a question I’m still waiting for an answer on. I’m not trying to be difficult, but I just don’t have an answer to that question,” he replied.

John Cowpland/Stuff The Awatoto industrial area in Napier remains cordoned off - anyone entering now has to wear PPE and sign in. The area was flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle.

That was more progress. So I asked who he was waiting for an answer from and who makes the decision as to what occurs with the contaminated silt.

Johansson replied: “It’s not that simple. My limited understanding is that it involves landowners, multiple councils and technical experts. If this were easy, you’d have your answer. I will get back to you when I know more”.

The sum of which begs some obvious questions. One of which is why he’s telling me what his “limited understanding” was. When journalists put questions to council PR people they aren’t asking what the PR persons understanding is; they expect the PR person to ask the people in their organisation who know what they’re talking about.

In this case, and given the role of HBRC when it comes to contaminated sites, as noted throughout its own Regional Resource Management Plan, it might be said that the public could expect a more fulsome response from its regional council.

Or, more simply put, the council could just say what the various options were for any silt found to be contaminated, and timeframes around when decisions might be made.