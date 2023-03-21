'The bastard did a number on me' - court hears police interview in sexual abuse trial of Sean Smale

Sean Victor Tipene Smale faces allegations he groomed and abused three different boys in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Warning – content may disturb some readers

One of the men who alleges he was groomed and sexually abused as a child by Sean Smale said he tried to kill his own father because, in his confused state, he blamed him for the abuse.

Smale is on trial at Rotorua District Court facing six charges that he groomed and sexually abused three boys, aged between 11 and 12, as far back as 1997.

The jury of six men and six women were shown a police interview video of the man, now 33, taken in 2019.

His interview was punctuated with long pauses, and at one stage he told the officer ”this is so difficult”.

He said he wanted to come forward as this was “something that’s horrified me for a long time”.

“I’d got to the point when I’d blanked it out, up until about three weeks ago when it all came flooding back”.

He also said that even now, 22 years later, “I’ll never forget his face at that time”.

He said was 11 years old and in the shower, when Smale, who was staying with his parents, entered.

He said Smale proceeded to wash him before touching him sexually.

“After the event itself I changed completely, sectioned off my mind,” he said.

“Trying to find my identity ... he stripped that away from me, what innocence I had was shattered. It still plays on my me even now, scares me that I let it happen to myself.

“I even tried to kill my dad ... I didn’t know at the time I was blaming him,” he said.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times Sean Smale is on trial at Rotorua District Court, with the trial expected to last four to five days.

“I blamed him because he let that happen ... I assumed he may have known about the guy being like that.”

He said that immediately after the alleged abuse, Smale told him “don’t tell your dad”.

“It’s a secret between us.”

He said that since then he had questioned his own sexuality, and even confronted Smale around 2002.

He said that conversation “traumatised me the most”.

“He said I’d imagined a lot of it, and I asked him to shower me.”

He said that explanation always troubled him as he simply did not believe he would have made such a request at 11 years old.

He also said Smale had “groomed” him, telling the interviewing officer he would spend time at his house playing video games, drinking alcohol and smoking.

“When I was younger I could remember him saying there are no rules,” he said.

He also said he spiralled into drug use later in life, smoking “anything I could get my hands on” to help block out the memories.

He also admitted having consensual sexual relations with Smale when he was 16 or 17-years-old.

He said he believed now that this happened because of his own confusion about his sexuality, and the thoroughness of Smale’s grooming.

“I hate myself a little bit for being manipulated this way,” he said.

“The bastard did a number on me.”

The trial is set to continue.