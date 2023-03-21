Mistake signals collapse of Crown case against David Benbow - defence

David Benbow is on trial for murdering his lifelong friend Mike McGrath on May 22, 2017. The trial is in its sixth week.

A fundamental error made by a prosecution witness in the David Benbow murder trial has collapsed the Crown’s case, defence counsel says.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in Christchurch for murdering McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017, because he was furious about him dating his ex-partner Joanna Green and worried about the splitting of assets.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers that morning. The firearm and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The Crown says that McGrath was still alive at 9am on May 22 as bourne out by a sighting of him driving towards Benbow’s address at 8.54am and a sighting of Benbow and McGrath together about 9am.

The trial started its sixth week on Monday.

Genesis Energy investigation liaison officer Catherine Mace told the court on Tuesday that in her evidence on February 28 she said a spike of power usage at McGrath’s address in Halswell between 8.30am and 9am on May 22 suggested the house was occupied. Power usage afterwards indicated the house was unoccupied.

However, she had her times wrong, she admitted. The power usage at the address was actually a one kilowatt spike between 9am and 9.30am, not 8.30am and 9.00am.

To questions from defence counsel Kirsten Gray, she agreed she had previously said the one kilowatt indicated someone getting up and making breakfast.

“You say [previously] that one kilowatt was used between 8.30 and 9am as one that stands out that someone would be at the property using power. You would accept that still applies even though the time has now changed... to 9.00 to 9.30?” Gray asked.

Mace: “It’s a possibility, yes.”

Gray: “So it’s a possibility now, but when you gave evidence on the 28th it was the position, is that where we are at?”

Mace: “Yes that’s the position.”

She said she understood the importance of her evidence and had apologised to police for her mistake.

SUPPLIED Michael McGrath disappeared in May 2017. It is alleged Benbow, his childhood friend, invited him to his house to help him move railway sleepers and then murdered him.

In opening the defence case, Marc Corlett KC said Mace’s mistake and other deficiencies in the Crown case showed a shambles unfolding.

The Crown had opened on the plank that power usage at McGrath’s house between 8.30am and 9am was consistent with occupancy, Corlett said.

“You now know that whole theory has collapsed... the entire premise of the Crown case was flawed. Mr McGrath did not leave before nine, he was still there making his breakfast between 9 and 9.30.

“Now lest any of you are in any doubt about the importance of this, remember that the Crown evidence is there is a car consistent with Mr McGrath at 8.54am...can’t be in two places at the same time.”

Corlett said Benbow had elected not to give evidence. He could not add anything to what he had said in his police interviews and “there is no point in prolonging this trial by subjecting him to the same questions from my learned friend”.

He reminded the jury the burden of proof was on the Crown.

“It’s no good for the Crown to say we found not a shred of evidence at Candys Rd but maybe, just maybe, Mr McGrath stood on a tarpaulin while Mr Benbow took aim and killed him with a single shot to the head.

“We spent 8000 hours looking at the dump but maybe, just maybe, we were looking in the wrong place.

“We spent days searching the Halswell River but maybe, just maybe, if we got there a year before we did we might have found something. That’s not proof beyond reasonable doubt.”

The trial continues.