Anti-trans activist's visa status being reviewed 'as quickly as possible'

Whether a British anti-trans activist’s visa waiver into the country is to be lifted will be decided by the end of the week, Immigration New Zealand says.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull's entry for speaking events in Auckland and Wellington may be in doubt after her rally in Melbourne erupted into clashes between LGBTI activists and some of her supporters, a number of whom were seen throwing Nazi salutes.

Immigration general manager Richard Owen said Keen-Minshull’s case was being reviewed “as quickly as possible” and he expected it to be resolved before the end of the week at the latest.

Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, posted a video on Twitter in response, challenging Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to revoke her visa “at his peril”.

In response to Hipkins saying he condemned people who abused their right to freedom of speech to “create division”, Keen-Minshull called him a misogynist and said: “Roll the dice, my friend. I don't think you’ll dare to keep me from coming into New Zealand. But we’ll see.”

In the video Keen-Minshull maintained she was a women's rights campaigner and suggested she could take legal action against the media and politicians she believed had defamed her.

As a British national, Keen-Minshull does not need a visa to enter the country. However, her waiver may be lifted, requiring her to apply for a visa, which has a requirement that holders must not be a risk to New Zealand’s security or public order.

Local government officials in Auckland and Wellington have both spoken out in preparation of Keen-Minshull’s upcoming events.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said on Monday she strongly condemned Keen-Minshull’s group, and would be working closely with police to ensure the event and any counter-protests were peaceful.

An Auckland Council spokesperson also said a health and safety plan was provided alongside the organiser’s event permit application.

“The event organisers have the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event, and we have been informed that they have hired their own security team.”

Police would be present to monitor and respond to any issues that might arise, and to minimise disruption to the wider public.

Self-identified women’s rights group Speak Up for Women said in a statement that it supported Keen-Mishull’s entry to the country and denounced attempts by some individuals and groups to have her visa revoked.

While Keen-Mishull’s events were not managed by Speak Up For Women, many of the group’s supporters would be attending and were encouraged to do so by the group.

The protesters who attended in Melbourne had hijacked the event and sidelined the women who had spoken there, the statement said.

The group was concerned some politicians were encouraging protesters to “silence women”, instead of supporting women’s freedom of speech.

“In a healthy democracy all views should be heard, even the ones we don’t agree with.”

Keen-Minshull has been approached for comment.