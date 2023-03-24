Auckland road closed for 10 months due to burst water main

Part of the road on Laingholm Drive, West Auckland, has collapsed.

A West Auckland road closed by a burst water main nine months ago will finally be reopened in late April, Auckland Transport (AT) said.

Laingholm Drive in Laingholm was damaged in mid-June 2022 and has been closed ever since, with detours in place nearby.

Repairs scheduled to begin in late January were delayed twice, first by the Auckland Anniversary flooding and then again by Cyclone Gabrielle, an AT spokesperson said.

“The pace has been slow but steady since then,” they said.

On Monday, March 27, the final poles will be installed, which will allow Watercare to go in and replace a section of the water main.

That will allow AT to finish the handrail, footpath and road.

“Subject to ongoing reasonable weather, we are currently on target to have the road fully open again on April 24,” the spokesperson said.

”We thank everyone on Laingholm Drive for their patience and look forward to getting this job wrapped up.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The slip was caused by a burst water main on Laingholm Drive.

AT said neither weather event caused more damage to the area.

The delays in repairs didn’t increase costs, and the project is expected to stay within its $950,000 budget.

Waitākere Ward Councillor Shane Henderson said “April can’t come soon enough”.

“These arterials are a lifeline for communities in the Ranges. They have no other options but to drive,” he said.

Laingholm is a coastal West Auckland suburb on the edge of the Waitākere Ranges.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Laingholm Drive has already been closed for nine months.

Henderson said with other slips nearby caused by the recent weather events, he wanted to see future slips prevented, to avoid having communities cut off because of them.

At the time of the June slip, residents were told a new retaining wall was needed to hold up the damaged road and it would take at least three months to finish once physical works began.

“As this is a structural wall of significant size, the wall requires engineering reviews and approvals before we order materials and confirm with contractors what is required.”

In September 2022, a spokesperson said most of the work at the time was happening in offices away from the site, so it “may appear” progress was slow.