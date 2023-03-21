Boats pulled from berths in the wake of southerly storm

Ritu, left, and Prabhat Kumar, from Toronto, battle the wind at Stirling Point in Bluff on Tuesday. The couple are visiting New Zealand for seven days and have driven down from Queenstown to Bluff.

A storm tearing through Southland has left homes without power and boats ripped from their berths.

A 40-foot former commercial fishing boat has been ripped from its mooring, and found floating up the Pourakino River in Riverton on Tuesday morning.

Ross McKenzie, president of the Riverton Coastguard, said the rough weather had sent the water into chaos, pulling the boat from its mooring off Bay Rd.

“It went under the bridge, and landed outside the Aparima pub on its side,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said he was also alerted by his wife to an 8-metre recreational boat that sunk at the end of the wharf.

“Rough weather and it got swamped and sunk, but it’s still on its mooring.”

Fortunately it had not leaked oil or fuel into the water, Ross said, however, the sewage line had been damaged.

SouthPort said the Weaver Arrow parted from the Tiwai Wharf in high winds overnight. Two tugs were called out to assist, and the vessel was safely berthed back at Tiwai. There were no injuries.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Weaver Arrow ship docked at the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter wharf, after being blown from the wharf overnight.

More than 6,000 customers were without power in Otago and Southland after the first southerly blast for the year whipped up the South Island overnight on Tuesday.

PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said the company had been extremely busy with power outages over The Power Company and OtagoNet networks.

The PowerNet managed networks were subjected to strong wind conditions, with customers from Central Southland through to North Otago experiencing power interruptions and network disturbances.

By noon on Tuesday, 505 customers were still without power, after the supply was progressively restored to 5,570 customers during the morning.

Some households in the Tokonui and Ōwaka areas were warned they could be without power overnight on Tuesday as PowerNet dealt with many faults after the southerly storm.

Franklin said on Tuesday afternoon teams were working on the electricity networks to restore supply to affected customers.

“Unfortunately, due to the volume of faults, we may be unable to complete this work today. We anticipate that some customers in the Tokonui and Ōwaka areas could still be without power overnight,’’ he said.

“The safety of our staff and the public is our priority. Our teams will have the appropriate stand-down period at the end of today. They will return at daylight tomorrow to complete the restoration of power to those customers still affected.

Supplied Invercargill deputy mayor Tom Campbell had a 10-metre poplar tree blow over in the strong over-night winds and land on the front of his ute, causing quite some damage.

“We thank the network customer for their patience during this busy time and will update you on the situation as it develops,” Franklin said.

MetService issued heavy rain and wind warnings for Southland and Otago on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, MetService forecaster Amy Rossiter said Invercargill received 50.2mm of rain overnight, and the wind gusted to 87kph.

Blackmount had recorded the highest rainfall in the province with 71.4mm, Garston had received 65.6mm, Athol 64.5mm and Lumsden had received 62.6mm. Invercargill had received 50.2mm of rain overnight and wind gusts reaching 87kph, she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Surface flooding at the Ryal Bush Garage and Service Station on State Highway 6.

Several large trees were blown over, including at Queens Park and at a reserve on Nith St, and at the city’s transfer station, which was closed temporarily because of trees and limbs coming down.

Invercargill deputy mayor Tom Campbell had a 10-metre poplar tree blow over in the strong winds and land on the front of his ute, causing quite some damage.

The weather would be showery for the rest of the week, with southwest winds.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter confirmed that there was some damage sustained at the wharf as a result of the storm. A spokesperson said no one was injured and there is understood to have been no environmental impact. The company was assessing the impact on its operations on Tuesday afternoon.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Mark Hillstead, of Invercargill, and his dog Ben checkout a large pine tree blown over on the Queens Park golf course on Tuesday morning.

Environment Southland issued a high river warning on Tuesday morning on the Oreti, Aparima and Mataura Rivers.

Flood duty officer Chris Jenkins said at 9am, the headwaters of the Mataura River had received 45mm to 71mm of rain, the Oreti 47mm to 84mm and the Aparima 50mm.

Recent dry conditions meant the projected flows through these rivers would be lower than usual from this amount of rainfall, he said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The Dome Stream near Waikaia floods neighbouring farmland and the main road to Riversdale on Tuesday morning.

Current modelling suggested the peak would likely be close to an annual event on the Mataura and Oreti Rivers. The Oreti River at Lumsden was expected to peak at around 2pm on Tuesday, and the Mataura River at Gore around noon on Wednesday.

On Monday night, police issued a warning about the weather, after heavy rain warnings were issued for Otago and Southland.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A Fulton Hogan supervisor clearing a blocked sump to clear surface flooding on Bluff Rd on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson said no weather-related incidents had been reported overnight, although some trees had come down.

There were no weather-related problems in the Gore district, but the Clutha District Council said some roads were affected by surface flooding, and some rural water scheme customers experienced disruption due to power outages affecting water treatment plants.