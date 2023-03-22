Boys given RTDs by alleged abuser but 'not huge amounts', court hears

Sean Victor Tipene Smale is accused of grooming and abusing three different boys in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Sean Smale gave RTDs to 12 and 13-year-old boys at his house, but the alleged groomer and child sex offender told cops he “couldn’t afford huge amounts”.

Smale is on trial at Rotorua District Court, where he faces six charges of grooming and abusing young boys dating back to 1997.

On the second day of his trial, the jury of six men and six women were played a video of a 2017 interview with Detective Jonathon​ Brady.

Brady pressed Smale about the underage drinking that took place when the young boys were at his house.

He told Brady “it was my alcohol”.

“They wouldn’t have been able to purchase [it],” he said.

Smale said the drink of choice was typically RTDs.

“Not huge amounts, couldn’t afford huge amounts.”

He also revealed that he would drink too, but not as much as the children.

“Me? Enough to keep control. . . make sure no-one was running around the streets. The boys weren’t super pissed. . . not comatose or anything like that.”

Smale said he would let the boys sleep at his house as he didn’t want them “roaming around the streets when drunk”.

A second police interview video was also shown to the jury, from 2019, when Smale was asked about a third complainant who had come forward with allegations he had been sexually abused by Smale as an 11-year-old.

“I deny everything about that,” he said.

“I deny completely.”

The trial has heard witness testimony from three men who all allege Smale abused them when they were younger.

On Tuesday the Crown finalised its case against Smale and his lawyer, Steve Gill, said his client would not take the witness stand to give evidence.

The trial is set to continue with Crown and defence closings on Wednesday, to be followed by Judge Tony Snell’s summing up.