'Classic grooming' or lies: Final arguments in abuse case

Sean Victor Tipene Smale is accused of grooming and abusing three different boys in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Sean Smale engaged in “classic grooming behaviour” with boys and it was sinister, the Crown says.

Yet Smale’s lawyer says it didn’t happen, and his three accusers are “lying in slightly different ways for slightly different reasons”.

Smale, of Rotorua, faces six charges of grooming and abusing young boys dating back to 1997 and a jury is now deliberating on a verdict.

Crown prosecutor Anna McConachy​ said the issue facing the six men and six women of the jury was simple: “Do you believe the three complainants in this case?”

She described how, in the early 2000s, Smale’s house became a place where boys aged between 12 and 13-years-old would gather. He supplied them with alcohol, cigarettes and allowed the smoking of drugs.

At that time Smale was 32 years old.

“He engaged in classic grooming behaviour,” she said.

“In what world is it appropriate for a man in his age to be hosting such gatherings every weekend, for young boys to be inebriated... It’s sinister.”

She said each complainant had maintained a consistent story over the years, that their claims demonstrated a pattern of behaviour by Smale, and that one of the complainants was completely unknown to the other two.

She also took aim at Smale’s own claim, made in a police interview, that he hosted young boys at his house as they were “good company”.

“Good company? Ladies and gentlemen, they were 12.”

Stuff Sean Smale has been on trial at Rotorua District Court.

McConachy also took preemptive aim at the main thrust of the defence, that the complainants were liars.

She asked the jury whether it was logical that all three “came along to court and completely fabricate... because that’s the defence proposition, that they made up stories about Mr Smale”.

She also cited a number of reasons why someone could wait years before making a complaint of sexual abuse, including confusion, shame and the dysfunctional upbringing of some of the complainants.

She also dismissed defence claims that two of the complainants maintaining contact with Smale pointed to his innocence.

“That’s where the concept of grooming comes in... it’s clear that was what’s going on,” she said.

“There is no motive why any of them would lie about this.”

Defence lawyer Steve Gill closed his case with a much shorter address, dismissing behaviour such as the supply of alcohol to 13-year-olds, which Smale had admitted.

“This isn’t the court of morals, it’s a court of law,” he said.

“None of these events actually happened.”

Two complainants maintained later contact with Smale, he said - describing one of them as “manipulative” and arguing “no way on earth [the complainant], even as a 13-year-old, would allow this rubbish to happen to him”.

“Violations on a weekly basis over six months, a year? Utter nonsense.”

He said one complainant had changed his story about the precise nature of the abuse, a lie he said was to support his friend and second complainant.

He also cited letters and text messages between Smale and one complainant after the alleged abuse as “indicative of the abuse not happening”.

Gill did concede, however, that “I can’t point to any collusion”.

A third complainant, who admitted a later, adult consensual relationship with Smale, was dismissed as “an eccentric fellow, to say the least”.

“They are lying in slightly different ways for slightly different reasons,” he said.

In his summing up Judge Tony Snell warned the jury they had to believe Smale was guilty “beyond reasonable doubt, a very high standard”.

He also issued warnings about the delay in reporting the allegations, between 14 and 22 years, and any expectation of how a sexual abuse victim should present.

“There is no classic or typical response to sexual abuse,” he said.

“No standard response by someone who has been sexually abused towards their abuser.”

Snell then dismissed the jury to begin their deliberations.