Concrete piles 12m deep part of permanent fix for Hamilton-Raglan road

A drill rig at the site where the retaining wall will be constructed.

A retaining wall made up of 12m-deep concrete piles will form the basis of a permanent fix for the state highway between Hamilton and Raglan.

Waka Kotahi said a number of options were considered following an underslip on SH23 that closed the busy road in February.

A temporary diversion road was opened on March 4 allowing geotechnical experts to thoroughly investigate the site, and for the best remedy to be decided.

Waikato and Bay of Plenty regional manager infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton said in a statement that the ground conditions under the slope were worse than expected.

Waka kotahi A drone flyby shows the extent of the original damage to the busy highway between Hamilton and Raglan.

“It soon became clear that the best solution was to build a geosynthetic-reinforced retaining wall, which will have concrete piles drilled deep in the hillside to support it.”

The piles are known as “continuous flight auger piles”.

They are being drilled to a depth of 12m, with concrete then injected through the auger drill as it is slowly removed, creating a continuous pile without ever leaving an open hole.

“It’s a robust and cost-effective solution,” Wilton said. “It will deliver peace of mind to people who rely upon this crucial link between Raglan and Hamilton, providing resilience for the future.”

The rig was put on site and drilling began on Friday, and it’s anticipated to take around 10 days.

Following that, building the retaining wall will take around another fortnight.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Cracks started to appear in SH23 in January and by February the underslip had worsened.

With resurfacing work, installation of guard rails and lane markings needed to complete the project, Waka Kotahi is aiming for the highway to reopen in May. This is weather dependent throughout the project.

Wilton said Waka Kotahi is grateful for the generous co-operation of the landowners, which enabled work to begin on the temporary diversion road within days of the initial underslip.

“Once the original highway is re-opened, the project crew will work on restoring the affected properties, including fencing, planting and landscaping.”

The section of SH23, known as the Raglan Deviation, began to crack in late January, when the ground was saturated following unprecedented rainfall.

The cracks soon turned into an underslip, which significantly worsened after Cyclone Gabrielle, with a 30m long section of highway dropping around 2.5m.