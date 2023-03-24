Pasifika and Māori in the firing line of Auckland Council's budget cuts

Matalena Fale got a job at council straight out of high school - thanks to The Southern Initiative (Video November 2022)

South Auckland business owner Jay Rawiri knows contracts will be hard to come by if Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s proposed budget is passed.

He’s the co-director for Lite Civil, a Māori-owned construction company that has flourished thanks to public works contracts it secured with the help of a business support programme for Māori and Pasifika firms.

Rawiri (Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Toro) is one of many Aucklanders who will be directly affected when council considers funding cuts to fix a $295 million budget hole.

The council’s highly effective The Southern Initiative (TSI) is on the chopping block.

TSI is set to lose $5m of council funding, which would affect all of its employment, economic and support programmes set up specifically for Māori and Pasifika.

Through Amotai, a TSI initiative, Rawiri and 1200 other Māori and Pasifika businesses were able to secure 109 procurement opportunities in 2021 worth more than $230m.

In 2022, Amotai connected 700 Māori and Pasfika businesses with public works procurement opportunities worth $295m.

Before council implemented its objective to award more contracts to Māori and Pasifika-owned companies in 2019, just 0.3% of procurement was with Māori-owned businesses.

Supplied Komene Admore and Joseph Rawiri are co-directors of south Auckland based Māori construction company Lite Civil.

“If the budget goes through, work diminishes for us. We will lose all these opportunities and face possible job cuts,” Rawiri said.

“Amotai helped break down the barriers for large and small Māori, Pacific businesses. They helped get our foot through the door and get a seat at the table.”

Mickie Makrava, 32, is also worried how the proposed budget cuts will affect people like her.

After having a go at employment support services provided by Work & Income and MSD with no success, she tried Uptempo – another TSI initiative designed to help ainga and increase intergenerational wealth.

Supplied Mickie Makrava contacted Uptempo, a TSI initiative set up to help Pasifika and Māori get jobs and improve intergenerational wealth.

The mum of six was a stay-at-home parent for more than 10 years before deciding to jump back into the workforce.

She loved Uptempo’s wraparound service in preparing her for job interviews, connecting her with a client liaison role and stepping in to help her family when they needed a hand.

“They knew how to relate to us, everything felt like a talanoa, it wasn’t as hard or as intimidating. Uptempo was a safer experience, and at a more personal level than what I’ve experienced in the past.”

Manurewa High School principal Pete Jones said it will be a huge loss to vulnerable communities if the proposed budget goes through.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The Southern Initiative has several support programmes with Manurewa High School to help upskill students for life after school.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, TSI initiated Youth Lab with the school – a “earn as you learn” experience for school-leavers to help train and connect them with employment opportunities.

“We’ve experienced how hands-on TSI can be, and it’s not just with us, they have several community initiatives that are tailor-made by the people for the people,” Jones said.

“It will be a huge miss if that connection is taken from the community.”

Jones said he sensed the proposed cuts to programmes that support economic transformation for Māori and Pasifika were made without genuine consultation.

“It almost feels the decision is already made. The people and groups funded by council to delve into the real impacts faced by people will be gone and there won’t be a real replacement.”

The public can have their say on Auckland Council’s budget until 11pm on March 28.