Manurewa shelter allowed to keep street couches after Auckland Council U-turn

Couches outside the Waka of Caring are at risk of removal after a local filed a complaint to Auckland Council.

Social worker Debbie Munroe is allowed to keep three couches outside her community centre after a u-turn from Auckland Council.

Munroe, known to locals as Whaea Debs, was told by council the couches had to go last week, after a complaint.

Three shabby sofas line Mcannelly St outside the Waka of Caring – a drop-in centre and food hub.

They’re often occupied by men, late at night, cooling off after an argument, Munroe said.

“I’ll go to court. I’ll fight. This is too important.”

But after Stuff enquired about a council compliance officer’s visit to the Waka of Caring – asking the couches be moved – council has now confirmed the sofas can stay.

“A decision was made by the council's compliance team not to enforce any action, as the furniture’s impact to public access on the footpath was minimal,” Karen Smith said, council’s regional compliance response leader

“We also plan to work collaboratively with our partners to explore how we can support those who are rough sleeping while ensuring this public space can be safely used by all.

“We appreciate the work Debbie Munro is doing for her community and will be in touch with her shortly to discuss next steps.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Debbie Munroe runs Waka of Caring in Manurewa, South Auckland. (File photo)

Smith said council has asked two housing providers to visit Waka of Caring and help out.

Munroe said she was relieved with the development, though she “wasn’t going to back down anyway”.

But with most people who use the couches not homeless, Munroe said mental health support, not housing support, would go further.

“When dads are angry they can come and sit outside, there is always somebody here to strike up a conversation. One guy sits here till midnight to sit and listen.”

She said people often return in the morning to tell her they’d gone to the Waka of Caring before things got physical.

“I don’t know any other place in Auckland where you can do that.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Debbie Munroe and Troy Oliver at the Waka of Caring in Manurewa (File photo).

Speaking to Stuff on Wednesday, Munroe said she was offended by the complaint which suggested “homeless carry infectious diseases”.

“These guys are clean. You wouldn’t know which are homeless and which aren’t.”

She invited local MP Dr Anae Neru Leavasa to hear her concerns in a meeting. Manurewa Local Board chairman Glenn Murphy also joined that meeting on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to Stuff afterwards, Leavasa said he hoped all parties can compromise and maintain the Waka’s safe space.

“Everyone who lives in this area knows her, the work she does for homeless and social issues, feeding people,” he said.

Waka of Caring worker Troy Oliver said removing the couches would have just left the men with concrete.

“Is there a solution for the issue, or is the issue going to continue without one? What’s the point in pushing them somewhere else? It will just be someone else’s issue.”