Police seek psychologists amid concerns about officers' mental wellbeing

Police have issued a tender for psychologists to perform wellness checks on staff. (file photo)

Police want more psychologists – and from different backgrounds – who can help its officers who may have “repeated traumatic exposure” in their work.

A tender has been issued by police inviting agencies or individual psychologists to apply to perform wellbeing checks or “wellchecks” on staff from “a range of cultural viewpoints”.

Police wanted to increase their pool of mental health practitioners to provide wellchecks if needed, and to better meet the needs of the workforce, a spokesperson said.

Wellchecks were a longstanding police policy and were available for police staff who had been subject to repeated traumatic exposure that could lead to “cumulative risk”. Stuff has previously reported on the bullying, isolation and a lack of support that new police officers have experienced.

“Our employees that are subject to repeated traumatic exposure leading to cumulative risk are eligible for ongoing regular and confidential psychological assessment and support through approved providers,” the spokesperson said.

Police Association president Chris Cahill​ said the association was extremely aware of the effects policing had on the mental wellbeing of its members.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price says the March 15 terror attack was the toughest day of his police career. (First published April 2019)

An independent survey by former police inspector Garth den Heyer of police staff had shown they were at greater risk of suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTS) than the general population.

“Given this we encourage the provision of professional psychological support as and when required.”

Cahill said the association was aware it was difficult to get qualified practitioners who were able to treat the varied needs of police officers, who were being increasingly subjected to traumatic situations.

As diversity in the police increased, so did the types of response required.

“It is pleasing that police is making an effort to address these needs, particularly given we constantly push the message for police staff to seek help when needed – a message that will be lost if the help is not available.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill says police officers are at greater risk of suffering from post-traumatic stress than the general population. (File photo)

Police had made substantial efforts to recruit for diversity over the past decade, spending almost $500 million on a multicultural recruitment campaign in 2012.

Blue Hope Foundation managing director Allister Rose​ said because police officers dealt with such a wide range of jobs, the organisation needed to be more vigilant about controlling the harm of poor mental health in its workers.

Police were not good at engaging with their workers as far as mental harm went, Rose said. He referred to the 2021 study by Garth den Heur, which showed about 14% of police officers identified themselves as having clinically relevant, post-traumatic stress.

Rose said the foundation had recommended to police that they follow an international standard of psychological harm called ISO 45003. So far, police had not responded to their recommendations.

“Our recommendation is that employing more psychologists goes some of the way to meeting international best practice as illustrated as ISO 45003. Our recommendation would be to completely follow international best practice and not do things by halves.”

