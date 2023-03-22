Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull allowed into New Zealand

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull will be allowed into the country for her weekend events.

Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull will be allowed into the country, Immigration NZ has confirmed.

Her entry for speaking events in Wellington and Auckland this weekend was in doubt after a rally in Melbourne erupted into clashes between LGBTI activists and some of her supporters, a number of whom were seen throwing Nazi salutes.

Immigration NZ general manager Richard Owen said in a statement that after reviewing all publicly known information and seeking advice from other agencies, there was no reason to believe Keen-Minshull was a risk to “public order or public interest”.

Previously, Keen-Minshull had told Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to revoke her visa “at his peril.”

“Roll the dice, my friend. I don't think you’ll dare to keep me from coming into New Zealand. But we’ll see.”

In the video posted to social media, Keen-Minshull maintained she was a women's rights campaigner and suggested she could take legal action against the media and politicians she believed had defamed her.

