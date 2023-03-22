Immigration minister prefers anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull 'never set foot in NZ'

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull will be allowed into the country for her weekend events.

Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull will be allowed into the country, Immigration NZ has confirmed, despite the Minister of Immigration, Michael Wood, condemning her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect world views”.

Keen-Minshull’s entry for speaking events in Wellington and Auckland this weekend was in doubt after a rally in Melbourne erupted into clashes between LGBTI activists and some of her supporters, a number of whom were seen throwing Nazi salutes.

Immigration NZ general manager Richard Owen said in a statement on Wednesday that after reviewing all publicly known information and seeking advice from other agencies, there was no reason to believe Keen-Minshull (also known as Posie Parker) was a risk to “public order or public interest”.

On Wednesday afternoon in a statement Wood said like many New Zealanders, he would prefer it if Keen-Minshull “never set foot in New Zealand”.

“I find many of her views repugnant, and am concerned by the way in which she courts some of the most vile people and groups around including white supremacists.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Minister of Transport Michael Wood condemmed Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s views. (file photo)

However, the decision on whether to suspend her visa waiver sat with Immigration, which had assessed the anti-trans activist as meeting the criteria for the Immigration Act and regulations.

“This assessment took into account the events in Melbourne that occurred last weekend. I have been advised that this case does not meet the threshold for Ministerial intervention.”

Wood said looking towards her events this coming weekend the welfare and safety of the transgender community would be front of mind.

“Event organisers maintain the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event and police have advised they will also be in attendance to ensure public safety.”

Wood condemned her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect worldviews, and will always stand alongside those New Zealanders who use their own right to free speech against those who wish to take society backwards”.

Fellow minister Grant Robertson called Keen-Minshull’s views “abhorrent”, “dangerous” and “disingenuous.”

“As a country we need to keep our trans community close, and support them through this time. The hateful language is the same that was directed at gays and lesbians in years gone by.

“It’s the same misinformation and lies that destroyed lives and broke apart families. I for one will never let that rhetoric take hold. We must stand together against bigotry and transphobia.”

Green Party spokesperson for immigration Ricardo Menéndez March said the “violent rhetoric and rallies in Australia” were reported over the weekend posed a “direct physical safety risk to many communities” in Aotearoa.

Performers and others had been prevented from coming to the country in the past, showing the Government had the tools to factor in public safety, he said.

“This is a choice by both Michael Wood and INZ.”

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Green Party Spokesperson for Rainbow Issues and a member of the takatāpui community, said the decision was “outrageous”.

She had been contacted by many people in the rainbow and takatāpui community, voicing their concerns.

“Already people are worried, people are angry, people are scared and we could’ve stopped her coming here, but this is where we are.”

Her concerns were not only for people’s physical safety but the impact it would have “on wairua (spirit) and the hinengaro (mind) of our communities”.

Kerekere was proud of the work done by the Rainbow Greens to take action and raise awareness around the issue early on and was heartened by the support it had gathered from across the motu.

“I hope they turn up in droves, sing waiata and chant and drown out the hate,” she said.

“The harm here is really targeted towards our trans and non-binary people and the rest of us need to stand in solidarity with them.

“My reminder is just to keep themselves safe, whether they decide to go to the protest or whether they decide to stay away from it.”

Richard Owen said it was determined Keen-Minshull did not meet the high threshold that was needed to be excluded under Section 16 of the Immigration Act 2009. There was nothing specified under the Act that could be used to prevent someone travelling on a temporary basis to New Zealand based on their opinions or ideas.

“We appreciate that some people will not agree with this assessment, but it is critical that INZ applies the law in all such cases, regardless of the views the individual holds,” Owen said.

Previously, Keen-Minshull had told Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to revoke her visa “at his peril.”

“Roll the dice, my friend. I don't think you’ll dare to keep me from coming into New Zealand. But we’ll see.”

In the video posted to social media, Keen-Minshull maintained she was a women's rights campaigner and suggested she could take legal action against the media and politicians she believed had defamed her.

