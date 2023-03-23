Residents disturbed by arrogant, intimidating, noisy street racers

Burnt rubber covers the road at the intersection of Ashhurst and Kelvin Grove roads in Palmerston North after hundreds turned out to a street racer gathering.

Skid parties are causing Palmerston North residents and business owners distress and fear, prompting support for a bylaw change to ban light vehicles from popular car meeting streets overnight.

Several people have spoken out about the disruption and damage caused most weekends, and of their fears someone would be killed or seriously injured.

Owners of Townshend Joinery in Makomako Rd, Denise and Ian McLean, were among the 296 people who made submissions on the bylaw proposal, and attended a city council strategy and policy committee hearing on Wednesday.

Denise McLean said the gatherings had escalated in the last two to three years, and she had been intimidated so much that her husband had banned her from going to the office after hours.

She said the bylaw change would give police some ammunition to help prevent and break up the meetings.

Ian McLean said he had also decided to walk away rather than confront spectators who gathered around the skidding cars.

He said their arrogance and aggression had made him scared, a feeling he had never imagined he would experience amid a group of 20 and 30-year-olds.

Makomako Rd was one of the streets proposed to be covered by the bylaw change.

CCTV footage shows the boy racers doing burnouts and the little a cop car can do about it.

Many submitters told councillors banning street racers from one area would only displace them to another, and that there were already other places where action was needed.

Graeme and Susan Allomes said Kahuterawa Rd was one of the frequent party sites, with spectators parking along Old West Rd and Birch Way.

They said the gatherings were disruptive and frightening for elderly neighbours.

Afterwards, the area was left littered with bottles and tyres and the wire from stripped tyres, and even waste oil and diesel poured on the road.

Former city councillor Chris Teo-Sherrell suggested the council should go the whole way, and apply the bylaw to all streets in the city.

He said that would not impede the freedom of other motorists to go about their business, only those who started to congregate without legitimate cause.

Some submitters, who supported taking action against street racing, were worried restrictions would delay workers and delivery drivers if they were caught at checkpoints designed to keep street racers out.

SUPPLIED Valor Drive in Palmerston North has been a favourite spot for burnouts.

Supply chain manager Scott Bennett said El Prado Drive had seen its share of skid parties and there had been incidents where team members had nearly been hit.

But he did not want to see enforcement in a way that made it hard for his people to get to work.

Resident Antony Everson was one of those who said while people were angry about street racers, the bylaw would not work, as police were already “maxed out” dealing with much bigger criminal problems.

While many submitters suggested the council should provide a skid pad as an alternative to street parties, Everson said the participants should pay for their own.

Police did not support the skid pad idea.

Police prevention manager Phil Ward said the bylaw change would be a tool police could use to prevent and disband antisocial street gatherings.

They would be able to start clearing parties from the periphery, rather than having to risk driving through the barrier of parked cars and spectators to get to the vehicles driving illegally at the centre.

Ward said it would be useful if the council could be “quite agile” in extending the provisions to other streets as problems shifted.

Councillors will decide whether to go ahead with the bylaw change in May.