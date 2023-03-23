Queer activist group plans 'positive' protest near anti-trans gathering

A queer grassroots organisation plans to stage a trans-affirming rally near an anti-trans activist’s upcoming speaking event.

Activist group Queer Endurance / Defiance (QED) said they would be conducting a rally for trans acceptance and reproductive rights near Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull's planned speaking event in Civic Square on Sunday.

Immigration NZ yesterday confirmed the British anti-trans activist would be allowed into the country, because it had decided there was no reason to believe she was a risk to “public order or public interest”.

The activist has already held controversial events in Australia, including one in Melbourne that erupted into clashes between LGBTI activists and some of her supporters, a number of whom were seen throwing Nazi salutes. At her latest event in Hobart, protesters reportedly outnumbers the speakers and drowned them out with loud chants.

READ MORE:

* Immigration minister prefers anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull 'never set foot in NZ'

* What you need to know about the anti-trans activist coming to NZ

* 'Trying to get a headline': Chris Hipkins on anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull



QED rally organiser Serah Allison said the Wellington gathering would be “a little distance away” from Keen-Minshull’s, and would be “really good and positive,” with the focus being community support.

Allison said the goal would not be “overrun” Keen-Minshull or be “right in her face.” Instead, Sunday’s rally would demonstrate that the activist’s “sexist, racist and transphobic politics” were not widely agreed with.

“We've already made a very kind of clear stance that the queer community doesn't accept that... Her point of view is not the majority of society's views.”

In Auckland, when Keen-Minshull speaks on Saturday, pro-trans supporters are calling for brass and bagpipe musicians to gather in an apparent attempt to drown any speeches.

GETTY IMAGES Organiser Serah Allison said Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s (pictured above) words were hurtful and dangerous to the queer community. (File photo)

Minister of Immigration Michael Wood condemned her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect world views”, saying he would prefer it if Keen-Minshull “never set foot in New Zealand”.

In a social media post, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Keen-Minshull’s bigotry was dangerous and disingenuous. “As a country we need to keep our trans community close, and support them through this time.”

"I think it's really inappropriate for elected politicians or officials to make such spurious insinuations about a woman who campaigns to keep men out of women's spaces," Keen-Minshull told Stuff on Wednesday.

In an earlier emailed statement, Keen-Minshull said it was essential that women were granted space in which to exercise their right to free speech.

“We must ask tough questions of any society or culture that tries to silence women. How has it gone so badly wrong in New Zealand?”

Tania Sturt, a member of the organising committee for Let Women Speak NZ, said in a statement on Tuesday that they were “dedicated 100% to peaceful rallies”.

“Security has been high priority to the organisers since we started planning. In no way are we prepared to put our attendees or Ms Keen at risk of harm.”

Allison said she did not believe Keen-Minshull would have a large audience to speak to in Wellington on Sunday.

“I think she's going to be speaking to a very small number of fairly boring people. And we're going to have a really good party and community a little distance away from her. It's going to be much more fun.”