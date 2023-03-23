Huge mound of silt to be dumped in Napier paddock

Silt collected from the Awatoto site in Napier is being piled in a large temporary mound near the city’s wastewater plant.

The pile, which will consist of more than 200,000 cubic metres of silt, is going to be stockpiled on the land, which belongs to Napier City Council, for an as yet unspecified length of time.

Large machinery has been at the site in recent days, flattening fields of wheat that were killed in flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and preparing the site.

The area was flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle, with silt-laden floodwater mixing with numerous toxic chemicals from the 20-odd businesses in the nearby industrial area, along with human and trade waste pouring out of the inundated wastewater plant.

READ MORE:

* What happens with Hawke's Bay's contaminated silt? Don't ask the council

* 'Someone has to pay': The messy and costly dilemma of contaminated silt

* Poorly treated human waste from Napier likely to enter sea for months



Council spokeswoman Jess Soutar Barron said some of the silt going to the site would need to be treated for biological contamination, and “we are working with industries in the area to ensure they are carrying out testing on their own silt before they move it”.

John Cowpland/Stuff Heavy machinery operating on land owned by Napier City Council, where silt is to be deposited.

The full amount of silt going on the site is unknown at this stage but is estimated to be 211,981 cubic metres. About 75% of that would be coming from residential sites, the rest from industrial sites, Soutar Barron said.

The site will only take silt collected from the Awatoto area.

Any silt from industrial sites that was found to be contaminated would be removed from the Awatoto area, she said.

She would not say where the contaminated silt would go “because of obligations to the territorial authorities who are receiving it”.

John Cowpland/Stuff The area at Awatoto was inundated by floodwater which overcame Napier’s wastewater plants and about 20 local businesses.

Tests of silt on residential properties had revealed e.coli readings so high that they were above the levels that could be tested. Some readings came back at 16,000CFU (colony forming units). The acceptable level was less than 100CFU.

Soutar Barron said the council did not need resource consent to stockpile the silt on the site.

She said the council didn’t know how long the pile of silt would stay at the site and “we haven’t finalised our plan for where it will go next”.

Caitlin Barnett, whose property neighbours the council land, said she only found out about the council’s plans when she rang the council enquiring about the heavy machinery.

John Cowpland/Stuff Heavy machinery makes slow work of moving the runny silt.

Barnett’s 6.4ha property is covered with putrid silt up to 50cm deep. She and her husband and young child fled from their house as it was inundated with floodwater. The house was badly damaged and is inhabitable at present.

“I could see them digging up the silt [on the site], so I just assumed they were clearing it from the site. I contacted them to say ‘look you guys are clearing the silt and what’s the plan moving forward for the surrounding lifestyle blocks and residential properties,” Barnett said.

In response to her email query, Barnett was informed that the site was going to be used for the dumping of silt.

John Cowpland / alphapix The area inundated days after Cyclone Gabrielle hit on February 14. (File photo)

She was told that the site was only going to hold the silt temporarily.

“I’ve asked them what does temporary mean, and how long is it going to be staying there? To have all that silt not far from our house is obviously not ideal for us,” she said.

“I still see a huge amount of risk for us in terms of dust and things.”

The boundary of the council land was about 200m from Barnett’s house.

“I’d have thought this sort of thing would have required some sort of resource consent,” Barnett said.