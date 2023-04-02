Auckland farm's 'human trafficking': $7 an hour, and a house 'unfit for a dog'

A farm that paid its vulnerable Samoan labourers just $7 an hour, refusing them holidays and sick leave and housing them in accommodation “I wouldn’t put my dog in” must hand over $160,000 in penalties.

But a farmworker who gave crucial evidence that countered her bosses’ lies will never receive her payout of over $122,500.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ruling, for what ERA member Rachel Larmer called “sustained, systematic and blatant” offending, comes after an earlier order that Sunshine Valley Farms must pay $96,173 in unpaid wages and entitlements. However, they’ve only paid $15,000 of that amount so far.

The new ruling means the Bombay fruit and vegetable farm’s key figures – husband and wife Ragu and Minaxi ‘Rama’ Wallabh and their son, Ravi – must also pay up personally for their exploitation of vulnerable workers in New Zealand illegally.

But worker Elisapeta Enoka died aged 56 just days before the ERA investigation hearing began last August. The Labour Inspectorate says it is determined to find her beneficiaries to hand over what should have been hers.

Larmer slammed the Wallabhs’ attempts to mount a coverup as “blatant lies”, said their evidence was contradictory and couldn’t be relied upon, and ordered all three to personally pay penalties.

The head of the Labour Inspectorate, Stu Lumsden, described the case as a wake-up call for the public, saying it was a “classic case of people trafficking”.

“It’s really significant for the New Zealand public to understand what is happening in New Zealand,” Lumsden said. “We can’t keep turning a blind eye and think everything is wonderful; it’s not, these things are happening, and we need people, or people observing it, to come forward, so we can fix it.”

The case began when the Labour Inspectorate and Immigration New Zealand swooped on the farm on October 11, 2019, and found seven Samoan labourers picking crops; three of them were unlawfully in New Zealand and given deportation orders. Only two would co-operate with the enquiry.

They had previously tried to investigate the farm in 2016 but took no action, partly because the workers would not co-operate.

This time, Enoka and another worker, Rowena Fauatea, agreed to give evidence.

Lumsden said the case would have failed without Enoka’s determination. “If she had not come forward and given us the evidence, we would be scrambling,” he said. He said it was sad that she had died before receiving the payout, but the Inspectorate would make sure it went to her family.

Enoka had been in New Zealand since 2002, mainly illegally, and began working at the farm in mid-2013. She had limited English and the Wallabhs threatened her with deportation when she asked about her rights.

She was paid $300 to $370 a week in cash for a six-day working week with very long hours, no paid sick leave or holidays and had $50 a week deducted for “substandard unsanitary accommodation” which the ERA said the family should have known was unfit, and Rama Wallabh told Enoka not to use a heater to keep warm. Lumsden described the accommodation as an old, barely-furnished, mouldy house that “I wouldn’t put my dog in”.

SUPPLIED Stu Lumsden said the Inspectorate would pursue the Wallabhs vigorously.

When Enoka suffered a back injury, Rama Wallabh told her that “overstayers were not paid sick leave entitlements”, and she was told to leave the job and her accommodation immediately.

Fauatea worked there from September to October 2018 and was also paid only $7 an hour.

The company and the Wallabhs had denied any wrongdoing until almost the eve of the ERA hearing last August, when they signed off an Agreed Statement of Facts, but Larmer said they had “continued to minimise their responsibility” for the breaches.

The ERA said the Wallabhs had tried to conduct a coverup, with Ravi Wallabh claiming Enoka had apologised to him and given him a statement saying she’d been forced into giving an exaggerated statement to the Labour Inspector, while Ragu Wallabh, the company’s sole director and shareholder, had claimed Enoka was actually in Hastings and had been forced into a false complaint which was a “blatant lie”.

Two of the three Wallabhs refused to attend the investigation meeting, claiming ill health.

Lumsden said the Wallabhs had tried to claim the workers were volunteers. “They stuck to that line right until they realised we wouldn’t give up,” he said. “They thought they would wear us down, but we weren’t going to give up on this one, and when they realised that they said ‘fair cop’ and agreed to the arrears.”

The company eventually admitted 32 separate breaches of labour laws, and the three Wallabhs each admitted 24 breaches - these included failing to pay minimum wage, holiday entitlements, sick leave, unauthorised deductions from wages for accommodation, and failing to keep wage records or provide employment agreements. The Wallabhs all admitted being ‘persons involved in breaches of employment standards’, which left them open to paying personal penalties.

Last August, they had admitted owing $93,503 to Enoka ($59,711 in minimum wage arrears, $16,669 in annual leave, $6442 in holiday pay, $1083 in sick pay and $9616 interest) and $2670 to Fauatea in wage arrears and interest.

They admitted to not providing employment agreements to six other workers.

The Labour Inspectorate will now search for Enoka’s beneficiaries, to pass on that $93,503 plus her $29,000 share of the penalties. Fauatea will receive an extra $3830, and the other six workers will each be given $6000 between them.

The maximum penalties available were $810,000; the Labour Inspectorate had asked for penalties in a range of up to $250,000, while the Wallabhs’ counsel, David Hayes, argued they should only pay a maximum of $100,000. The Wallabhs didn’t file any evidence of their financial circumstances, but Hayes submitted that Ravi and Rama Wallabh were on benefits, that Ragu was being treated for cancer, Ravi had medical issues and Rama was unemployed.

In total, the company was ordered to pay $88,680, Ravi and Minaxi Wallabh $27,020 each and Ragu Wallabh to pay $13,760. The three Wallabhs are liable for the company’s share if it does not pay up.

“These are people who skited on social media about their assets, they had all these grand spanking new vehicles, so yes, we will be chasing them,” Lumsden said.

The farm’s accreditation with NZGap (New Zealand Good Agricultural Practice), an accreditation scheme for horticultural businesses, was suspended after the original ERA determination, which stopped the farm from selling its produce commercially.

NZGap manager Damien Farrelly said it was reviewing that suspension and it was “likely to be escalated” to cancelling the farm’s certificate with at least a 12-month stand-down before it could re-apply, after which it would have to pass an independent audit.

It’s unclear what the farm is doing with its produce: Foodstuffs and Countdown both said they had no business relationship with the company.