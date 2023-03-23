Beef + Lamb chairman Andrew Morrison loses directorship in election

Beef + Lamb NZ chairman and southern South Island farmer director Andrew Morrison has lost his seat on the board. (File photo)

Beef + Lamb NZ chairman Andrew Morrison has lost his bid to retain his seat on the board, after being rolled by Southland farmer Geoffrey Young for the position of southern South Island director.

Young received 8,777 weighted votes while incumbent director and chair Morrison received 6,587 votes – a winning margin of 2,190 votes.

Morrison’s term will conclude at the end of the B+LNZ annual meeting in New Plymouth on March 30 and the board will elect a new chair following the meeting. His term with the New Zealand Meat Board will also conclude and that board will elect a new chair following the meeting.

Morrison has been contacted for comment.

Young said he was ‘’delighted for the disenfranchised and unheard farmers’’.

“They have been unheard over the last several years by their advocacy groups, and I’m keen to try and rectify that situation and unify the message coming from Beef + Lamb, Federated Farmers and Dairy NZ.

“There has been a disconnect between those advocacy groups and I want to see a closer working relationship approach.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Geoffrey Young has won the vote for southern South Island farmer director of Beef + Lamb NZ.

Young was endorsed for the position by Groundswell NZ and Federated Farmers, and he was a member of both groups.

“If these advocacy groups had done their job directly there would have been no need for a group like Groundswell NZ, and there would have been a more commonsense approach to the regulations being imposed by the Government,” he said.

He thanked the farmers that voted for him and his supporters, and said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“It was always about getting a grassroots farming voice around the Beef + Lamb table. It will be a challenge but I’m looking forward to it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Groundswell NZ co-leader Bryce McKenzie airs criticism about the Government over the proposed tax on agricultural emissions.

Young stirred some controversy as the president of Southland Federated Farmers, when he called for farmers to boycott some aspects of winter grazing rules as a protest against the Government’s Essential Freshwater regulations.

In 2022, he finished second in a race for the mayoralty for the Southland District Council, narrowly losing to Rob Scott.