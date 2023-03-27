High-profile Crown prosecutor concealed meeting with secret witness in murder case

A top Crown Solicitor tried to hide the fact he met a secret jailhouse witness who was offering evidence about an unsolved murder.

Ben Vanderkolk, Palmerston North’s Crown Solicitor, requested the police officer accompanying him not to record that he and another Crown prosecutor, Debbie Davies, were at the 80-minute prison meeting in February 2018.

Vanderkolk’s presence was kept hidden for five years, despite numerous attempts by the court and lawyers to ensure all information about the jailhouse informant had been disclosed.

It was only revealed last month when the police officer’s original notebook was finally released.

Vanderkolk also stated he did not know police had given the informant, known as Witness A, a letter of assistance in 2017 to incentivise Witness A to give evidence regarding what he claimed to have heard in prison about men suspected of murdering Palmiro MacDonald.

This was despite Vanderkolk meeting with a police officer, and discussing issues regarding Witness A, including police providing him with a letter to help him in his upcoming court sentencing.

Within days of that meeting, the witness was given the letter of assistance, which helped him gain what was considered an extremely lenient sentence for serious crimes.

STUFF The charge against Joseph William Johnson of murdering Palmiro MacDonald, was dismissed at the High Court in Wellington, after the Crown said it could not be sure Johnson would get a fair trial.

The events were revealed last week at a High Court hearing, where lawyers for two men charged with the 2016 murder of Palmiro MacDonald were seeking $250,000 costs for numerous alleged breaches of legal requirements by police and Vanderkolk.

The two men, Chea Brattle-Hemara and Joseph Johnson, eventually had the charges against them dismissed.

A third man accused of the murder, William Hines, had charges against him withdrawn before his trial.

The murder remains unsolved.

Vanderkolk is well known for prosecuting Ewen Macdonald for the 2010 murder of Scott Guy, in a high profile trial where Macdonald was acquitted.

He also successfully helped prosecute Mark Lundy in his two trials for murdering his wife, Christine, and daughter, Amber.

NZ Police/Supplied Palmiro MacDonald was last seen alive in the week leading up to Easter 2016. His body was found later that year by a hunter on the outskirts of Shannon.

In Wellington’s High Court last week, Crown lawyer Stuart Baker, who was representing Vanderkolk and the police, admitted Vanderkolk’s attempt to conceal his presence at the prison meeting with Witness A was “ill-advised”.

Baker said it had been done on the spur of the moment.

The explanation for doing it was so that Vanderkolk and Davies wouldn’t be called as witnesses at later court hearings with regard to what might have been discussed at the meeting.

Following the prison meeting, the officer present, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Baskett, typed up a jobsheet giving limited details of what was discussed, but omitting that Vanderkolk and Davies were present, or how long the meeting lasted. This was given to Hemara and Johnson’s lawyers.

However, his handwritten notebook entries, which detailed Vanderkolk and Davies’ presence and the meeting’s length, were never handed over to the defence lawyers, despite Baskett, now a Detective Inspector, assuring the court he had disclosed all relevant notebooks and material.

The original notebook entries only came to light when the Crown forwarded them to Hemara and Johnson’s lawyers in February, in the lead-up to the costs hearing.

David White/Stuff Barrister Elizabeth Hall who represents one of the men formerly charged with the murder of Palmiro MacDonald.

Hemara’s lawyer, Elizabeth Hall, told the High Court no reason had been given for withholding the notebook for five years and, “the available inference is that that handwritten document wasn’t disclosed because to disclose it was contrary to the specific direction from the Crown Solicitor (Vanderkolk) that there be no record of him at that meeting.”

(Police told Stuff they would not comment about Baskett’s actions, while the case was still before the courts.)

Hall described the events as “a debacle”, and questioned how Vanderkolk could not have known or inquired about the letter of assistance provided to Witness A in 2017, given it was an inducement to a key prosecution witness to give evidence, which had been previously raised with him, and had to be disclosed to the defence and court.

A statement from Vanderkolk referred to in court said anything he discussed with police regarding the letter was “general, broad, non-specific advice” and “[I] did not turn my mind to it again.”

He said police had written the letter and given it to the court at Witness A’s sentencing without his knowledge.

In court, his counsel Stuart Baker said Vanderkolk didn’t remember the meeting, but accepted he was there, and the police officer’s recollection of it.

Police only admitted to the letter of assistance nearly a year later, and only after concerted questioning and digging by Hemara’s original lawyer, Peter Coles.

Stuff Joseph Johnson was one of three men originally charged with Palmiro MacDonald’s murder. Charges against two of them were dismissed, and withdrawn against the other man.

“These types of documents, these types of inducement, this type of motivation to be dishonest – it’s critical for the interests of justice,” Hall told the court, “that that material be disclosed, not dragged out of prosecutors and police officers through a tortuous process of memoranda and oral argument.”

It was also revealed that Vanderkolk had initially refused to comply with a court order to release telecommunications data to defence lawyers, an action the judge had described as “deeply unsatisfactory”.

Vanderkolk eventually provided the material, and had apologised to the court.

Crown lawyer Stuart Baker accepted “there has been significant procedural failure for which the Crown needs to be punished.”

However, he suggested only $5000 be paid for failure to disclose crucial documents regarding the letter of assistance, and, in a highly challenging case, the actions of Vanderkolk and Baskett needed to be viewed “in a real time context.”

“Hindsight, of course, is a wonderful position to be able to take.”

Mike White/Stuff Wellington barrister Christopher Stevenson says the use of jailhouse snitches has tarnished the integrity of our justice system and led to innocent people being wrongfully convicted.

Johnson’s lawyer, Christopher Stevenson, called the Crown offer of $5000 the equivalent of “a parking ticket” for actions he believed had been reckless or negligent.

“This was a case characterised by serious procedural failures.”

Crucially, it involved reliance on the most unreliable of witnesses, jailhouse informants, whose evidence was “known to be devastating to an accused person: ‘I heard you confess to a murder.’”

Despite the risk of two men being convicted of murder and given life sentences, the police and prosecutor withheld crucial documents, and unfairly redacted other critical information, Stevenson said.

Justice Rebecca Ellis reserved her decision.

Vanderkolk declined to make further comment.

Police say the investigation into Palmiro MacDonald’s murder remains active, and they encourage anyone with information to contact them.