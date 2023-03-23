JP and undertaker peddling misinformation is entitled to own views, ministry says

A JP and undertaker who continues to peddle Covid-19 vaccine misinformation and has promoted an anti-government conspiracy theory is entitled to express his views, the Ministry of Justice says.

Brenton Faithfull, of Faithfull Funeral Services near Auckland, alleged 95% of his clients died within two weeks of getting a vaccination, despite having no medical training to ascertain cause of death. He believed they died because of the vaccine.

Four deaths in New Zealand have been confirmed to be linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The JP shared his views widely, including at Voices For Freedom meetings and on Counterspin, which was shared further through social media platforms.

READ MORE:

* Formal complaint against anti-vax lawyer lodged with the Law Society

* Covid 19: Conspiracy theorists contribute to disappointing vaccination rates

* Is it time we regulated against misinformation on Facebook?



The vaccine conspiracy theory was popularised by an undertaker in Milton Keynes in the United Kingdom. John O’Looney made several false Covid-19 vaccine claims, leading some anti-vaxers to call Faithfull the “Kiwi O’Looney”.

Faithfull’s unfounded claims included that vaccination deaths were being unreported because children of elderly parents felt “guilty” for encouraging relatives to get the vaccine.

Under the title Brenton Faithfull JP, the undertaker also commented on a social media post that the “One World Government” would love the removal of ATMs in a “cashless society” – a reference to the New World Order conspiracy theory.

Chris Thompson/Stuff While it is not advisable to associate an appointment as a JP with statements that have no relationship to the role, the Ministry of Justice says Faithfull, left, is entitled to express his views.

Those who believe in the theory think a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world – including New Zealand’s current Labour Government.

In order to become a JP, Faithfull had to swear to serve the Crown.

After an investigation, the Ministry of Justice said it did not consider it “advisable” to associate an appointment as a JP with statements that have no relationship to the functions performed in that role.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Auckland University research fellow Kate Hannah tells you what to look for to identify misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and vaccine. (First published May 2021)

“Mr Faithfull is nevertheless entitled to hold and express his views,” it said.

Royal Federation of NZ Justices’ Association national manager Tony Pugh said the organisation investigated complaints about JPs but only dealt in matters where a member needed further education.

It would ultimately take court action by the Ministry of Justice to remove a JP, he said.

A post showing Faithfull’s conspiracy views.

When Stuff asked Faithfull in September about how he could be a JP while promoting government conspiracy views, he said: “I can’t answer that.”

He subsequently deleted his Telegram account and said he was removing all the social media posts he had made. However, he has since continued to espouse misinformation publicly.

Funeral Directors Association of NZ chief executive Gillian Boyes said Faithfull Funerals was not a member of the organisation that represents 80% of all funeral directors in New Zealand.

They were saddened because of the potential fear and concern Faithfull’s comments could create, she said.

“We have no intention of engaging with this funeral director, and we trust most New Zealanders will see this as a minority voice.”

Boyes said while the association’s members did not certify causes of death, they had noticed the number of deaths dropped significantly while lockdown restrictions were in place, and during the vaccination roll-out. As normal winter illnesses resumed circulating this year, death numbers had increased.

“Suggesting some kind of conspiracy around Covid-19 is unhelpful and disrespectful to all the families who have lost family members during the pandemic.”

Boyes said Faithfull’s comments opposed the association’s ethos of treating every family with the utmost skill and respect, whatever their situation.