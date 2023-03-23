Health providers reach 96% of Pasifika community since Covid-19

Fatu Asuafi was evacuated from the roof of his RSE accommodation last week - over the weekend he was out helping others clean up after the cyclone and today he is back at work picking apples.

Pacific community and health providers have reached 96% of New Zealand’s Pasifika community since the arrival of Covid-19, but more is to be done to reach the remaining 4%, Dr Kiki Maoate says.

Speaking at the opening of the Pasifika Futures Whānau Ora conference in Auckland’s Manukau on Thursday, Maoate urged Pacific stakeholders to continue doing all they could to reach the rest of Pasifika Aotearoa.

Pasifika Futures (PFL), the Whānau Ora commissioning agency for Pacific families, last held the conference in 2019.

Maoate, a PFL executive, said Pacific groups’ work was visible during Covid-19, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, and the Auckland and Hawke’s Bay floods.

"We continue to identify significant adversities for our Pacific families and we need to make sure that at all levels, people are aware of the ongoing challenges they are facing,” he said.

“The conference is an opportunity for us to have these conversations as well as reflect on the last three years, acknowledging that we've done a good job so far and that we must continue with our responsiveness during times of emergency.”

Pasifika Medical Association chief executive Dr Debbie Sorensen said 69,609 families and 367,492 individuals had been supported by Pacific providers.

This was thanks to Pacific providers partnering together to reach one of New Zealand’s vulnerable community.

PMA Pasifika Medical Association executives Sir Collin Tukuitonga, chief executive Debbie Sorensen and president Dr Kiki Maoate.

“No one can reach our communities like we do," Sorensen said.

She said with the $156.5 million support from government for Covid, Pacific providers handed out close to 200,000 support packs, implemented 146,217 well-being outcomes, and set up the Ngalu Fanifo Mental Health Programme.

In the aftermath of the Tonga volcano, a group of Pacific doctors and nurses was dispatched to help, and the same after the Auckland and Hawke’s Bay floods.

Sorensen said a lot of work was being done in Auckland and the main centres, but the challenge was in reaching Pacific people in the rural areas.

“We know we have large families living in small houses, still living in cars, in the worst circumstances. We need to pay attention to areas outside the main centres,” she said.

Some of their work in the past seven years included increasing enrolment in early childhood centres, helping families become smoke-free and reducing debt, and providing mental health support to the community.

“We’re able to move in a moment’s notice during national events, and we have shown we can do it during some of the worst disasters this past few years.

“But we need to get smarter, look for more innovative solutions. We may not have all the money we need, but we can make use of the money that we have.”

The conference continues on Friday.