Giant 45cm whitebait stuns fisher on the West Coast

Tyler Glover caught the “beautiful” giant kōkopu on the banks of a West Coast lake

An angler was surprised to find he had reeled in a giant adult whitebait estimated to be up to 40 years old on the West Coast.

Tyler Glover said he caught the “beautiful” giant kōkopu on the banks of a West Coast lake on Sunday.

“I was incredibly surprised and I didn’t quite realise what the fish was at the time,” he said.

He took a photo before releasing the fish back into the lake.

He uploaded the photo to Facebook where it was identified as a Giant kōkopu – a fully grown adult species of whitebait which is classified as threatened.

Glover said he caught the fish, which he estimated to be about 45cm long, about 12.30am on Sunday .

“[It was] so amazing and special to know I got to witness such a beautiful fish. I can’t imagine many anglers get the chance,” he said.

Fellow anglers commented on photograph on the Trout Fishing New Zealand page with some expressing surprise that adult whitebait grew so large.

“That’s the biggest Kōkopu I’ve ever seen! Well done on releasing it, not many around these days,” one said.

“Amazing once in a lifetime experience thank you for catch and release, it is a marvel. None of us have ever seen [or] will ever see,” said another.

Niwa freshwater ecologist Mike Hickford estimated the fish to be 30 to 40 years old.

“It’s a beautiful fish in beautiful condition,” he said.

Supplied Dr Mike Hickford, freshwater ecologist, says the fish would have been 30 to 40 years old.

Its scientific name is Galaxias argenteus because its markings look like a galaxy in the night sky, he said.

The giant kōkopu is the largest species of whitebait, and make up about 1% of the population.

Hickford said the adults are nocturnal and are usually found in coastal wetlands, but can travel to lakes where they eat invertebrates from the bottom.

“There is no evidence that the larger kōkopu were ever used as a food source. It would taste a bit like mud,” Hickford said.

The adult giant kōkopu spawn multiple times over their lifetime, and the offspring travel out to the ocean before returning to rivers as juveniles.

Whitebait fishing targets the returning juveniles which travel upstream in shoals before finding a spot to spawn in the river banks. On the West Coast you can fish for whitebait between September 1 and October 30.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A whitebait fritter using the juvenile fish – which only measure about 5cm.

Hickford said some people were speculating that whitebait were swimming up rivers later this year due to the marine heatwave which saw sea temperatures six degrees higher than normal.

“I don’t have any data, no-one does. People were suspecting that it was something different this year, but we would expect whitebait to be coming in to rivers throughout the year.

“The reason we have a season is to give protection to some of the whitebait coming in.”

The most common species was the inanga which dispersed long distances at sea, but only lived for a year.

Hickford said two of his University of Canterbury PhD students Ben Crichton and Andrew Watson had been studying the effects of closing rivers to whitebait fishing.

Unsurprisingly, the research found more juveniles were able to make it upstream if there was no fishing on the river.

John Bisset Whitebait is a Kiwi delicacy particularly popular on the West Coast

However, Watson found the more inanga there were in closed rivers, the smaller they grew and fewer eggs they produced due to the increased numbers of fish competing for food.

“So the effect on the population isn’t that great for inanga,” Hickford said.

Crichton looked at banded kōkopu and found closing the river did not have any effect on the number or size of the fish because the juveniles were being eaten by the increased population of adults.

“The research is ongoing, but the take home message so far is having a healthy habitat has more impact on the final numbers than having a whitebait fishery,” Hickford said.