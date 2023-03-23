Porirua baby taken to hospital with serious injuries

A three-month-old baby was admitted to Kenepuru Hospital with multiple broken bones at nine separate parts of his body. (File photo)

Police are appealing to the public for information after a baby was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 3-month-old boy from Tītahi Bay, Porirua, was admitted to Kenepuru Hospital on New Year’s Eve.

After he was transferred to Wellington Hospital it was found the baby had multiple broken bones in nine separate parts of his body.

Wellington Child Protection Team Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton said a large team of investigators had made “extensive enquiries” so far.

“A child injured in this way is incredibly traumatic for all involved and we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If anyone in Tītahi Bay, or the wider community, has seen or heard anything that may assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”

The baby is now in the care of extended family.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and referencing file number 230101/2117, or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers online.