Entertainment industry figure on sex crime charges 'addicted to sex'

An entertainment figure is charged with sex crimes but name suppression remained on the opening day of his trial in Rotorua.

He faces a total of 25 charges, including rape, indecent assault, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, assault with intent to commit sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, indecent assault and attempting to pervert justice.

He also faces a number of drug charges.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett began her opening to the jury of seven women and five men telling them they would hear “explicit matters of a sexual nature” as the trial unfolded.

She also said in relation to the man’s standing in the entertainment sector that it “gave him the entitlement to act in a way he wished against various women, whether or not they wanted it. . . he was addicted to sex, he told some”.

Pollett said complainants would include a babysitter employed by the man’s wife.

Pollett said some of the alleged offending involved the use of drugs, which “had the effect of lessening the inhibitions of some and influencing things in his favour”.

In total there are nine complainants and charges that span from 2012 to 2021, with some of the charges carrying maximum penalties of 20 years imprisonment.

According to the Crown Charge Notice, one incident in 2019, saw him allegedly commit sexual violation by rape after “putting the unknown drug (white powder) into her mouth”.

The man’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, will make submissions on Friday for continued name suppression ahead of a decision next Monday.

The man’s trial has commenced at the High Court in Rotorua and is expected to last six weeks, with Pollett’s opening set to continue later on Monday afternoon.