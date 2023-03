State Highway 41 has reopened after a fatal crash near Lake Taupō on Thursday (file photo)

A person has died in a two-vehicle crash on the western side of Lake Taupō

Emergency services were called to Kuratau on SH41 at about 1.40pm on Thursday, a police statement said.

Police said one person died at the scene and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

The road had been closed to traffic until around 8.30pm on Thursday but was open on Friday morning.