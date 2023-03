A crash has reportedly closed State Highway on the western side of Lake Taupō, Waka Kotahi says (file photo)

There are reports of a serious crash near Taupō which has closed part of State Highway 41.

Waka Kotahi said just after 2pm on Thursday that a serious crash east of Kuratau has blocked the entire road.

Diversions may be required.

Kuratau is on the western side of Lake Taupō.

Police have been asked for comment